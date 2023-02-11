Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma
Published

BTK killer not involved in Oklahoma cold case daughter says, despite reports he was questioned in prison

Serial killer BTK's daughter said her father kept trophies of his kills and doesn't believe he's responsible for a 1976 Oklahoma cold case

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
close
BTK serial killer's daughter says that she would be 'very surprised' if father was involved in Oklahoma homicide Video

BTK serial killer's daughter says that she would be 'very surprised' if father was involved in Oklahoma homicide

Kerri Rawson is the daughter of notorious "BTK" serial killer Dennis Rader.

Law enforcement from Oklahoma reportedly visited the BTK serial killer in prison to ask him if he was involved in a 1976 cold case, but his daughter told Fox News Digital that she doesn't believe he was.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office spoke to Dennis Rader, known as the BTK killer, or "Bind Torture Kill," in late January to ask if he was involved in the mysterious disappearance of 16-year-old Cynthia Dawn Kinney in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on June 23, 1976, according to TMZ.

Rader denied any involvement in the Kinney case, TMZ reported, and the notorious serial killer's daughter Kerri Rawson believes he's telling the truth. 

"I would be very surprised if my father had anything to do with this cold case," Rawson told Fox News Digital during a video interview on Saturday.

"It doesn't match my father's MO," she said. "As far as I know, my father committed the 10 murders that he confessed to during his arrest in 2005."

IDAHO MURDERS: DAUGHTER OF BTK KILLER ‘WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED' IF SUSPECT CONTACTED HER FATHER

In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect Dennis Rader stands for a mug shot released February 27, 2005 in Sedgwick County, Kansas. 

In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect Dennis Rader stands for a mug shot released February 27, 2005 in Sedgwick County, Kansas.  (Getty Images)

Rader kept trophies from his kills in the floorboards of her childhood home as well as meticulous notes, including the women he stalked, which Rawson said law enforcement investigated. 

"My only other thought is that the Oklahoma police wanted my dad's general thoughts on some cold cases or his opinions," Rawson said. "Occasionally, police have to contact my father about certain cold cases to make sure he wasn't involved … or wanted his opinion."

JONBENET RAMSEY CASE: NEWLY UNEARTHED DOCS REVEAL DNA DIDN'T MATCH KEY PLAYERS EARLY IN UNSOLVED SLAYING

The Osage Sheriff's Office didn't respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on Saturday. 

Rader confessed to killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991 and is currently in Kansas's El Dorado Correctional Facility where he's serving out 10 life terms. 

Kerri Rawson (right), daughter of Dennis Rader, recalls the moment she learned her father was a serial killer in a new ID doc.

Kerri Rawson (right), daughter of Dennis Rader, recalls the moment she learned her father was a serial killer in a new ID doc. (Courtesy of Kerri Rawson)

Rawson said it's always a fear "that creeps up in the back of my mind" that her father killed more than 10 people or was involved in other murders. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her fear appeared to be heading toward a reality when Rader thrust himself in a Wichita cold case from the late 1980s where two teenage girls were strangled to death and their father was fatally shot.

He sent a letter signed as "BTK" to the surviving widow and a sketch of what he imagined the crime scene looked like, Rawson said, but investigators told her the sketch didn't match the actual crime scene. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48