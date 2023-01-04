Idaho murders: Daughter of BTK killer 'wouldn't be surprised' if suspect contacted her father

The daughter of notorious BTK serial killer Dennis Rader expressed concern her father may have had contact with Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger leading up to the Moscow massacre.

Kerri Rawson joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday to discuss the potential tie after it was revealed Kohberger studied under an expert on Rader, Dr. Katherine Ramsland, during his master's program.

"It's really common in general for people in the public or criminology students especially to correspond with my father via letters and sometimes talk to him on the phone," Rawson told Bill Hemmer. "And since Dr. Ramsland had a long term, several years academic, intimate relationship with my father and a personal friendship, I wouldn't be surprised if Kohberger tried to contact my father or had contact."

BRYAN KOHBERGER'S LAWYER SENDS SENDS DEFENSE INVESTIGATORS TO CRIME SCENE: SOURCE

"At this point, we don't have proof of it," she continued. "We would need to see letters either at Kohberger's home or in my father's jail cell."

Although there is no clear evidence the pair had been in touch, Dr. Ramsland had a known academic relationship with Rader over the years.

Kohberger, who was arrested last week in the murders of four University of Idaho students, studied under Dr. Ramsland during his master's program at DeSales University.

After getting his master's degree, he went on to become a criminal justice Ph.D. candidate at Washington State University.

IDAHO MURDER SUSPECT KOHBERGER'S PENNSYLVANIA CLASSMATES SAY HE WAS ‘BRIGHT,’ AWKWARD, BULLIED IN SCHOOL

The school is just a matter of minutes from where the brutal killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin took place back in November.

"Professors try to reach out to my father from an academic standpoint, because it's rare to be able to pick the brain of a true psychopath and have them at least be willing to talk to you," Rawson said. "Ramsland had developed a friendship with my father and ended up publishing a book in 2016, a biography on my father that my father interviewed with intensively and massively had input into. It's basically a first-person account of his crimes."

"Students in general, sometimes, they're even assigned to contact criminals as research projects or to develop their own research," she continued.

Kohberger, who could face the death penalty if convicted, was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday in connection with the murders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rawson noted how Kohberger's family is likely struggling as the legal processes unfold, recalling similar struggles her family went through when her dad was arrested for his crimes years ago.

"As far as we know, his family is innocent, and so from my perspective of what my own family went through, it's basically utter hell, it's shock," Rawson said. "They had a no-knock warrant come into their house in the middle of the night. They're probably still in shock, confused, grieving. It was reported that the mother and sister were upset at the hearing yesterday. It's just it's a lot to process."

In 2005, Rader pled guilty to killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. He is currently behind bars serving 10 consecutive life sentences. Rawson has not been in contact with her father since 2021 under court order.