Crime

Bryan Kohberger can face death penalty if convicted in Idaho college slayings

Prosecution indicated it intends to seek death penalty if Kohberger is convicted

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
University of Idaho murder suspect back in court for death penalty arguments Video

University of Idaho murder suspect back in court for death penalty arguments

Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger hopes to have the death penalty taken off the table before he goes to trial next year in the stabbing deaths of four undergrads.

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, can face the death penalty, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Kohberger's defense has long-sought to remove the death penalty if the 29-year-old is convicted. 

Bryan Kohberger in court

Bryan Kohberger, right, is escorted into a courtroom to appear at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.  (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

On Wednesday, Ada County Judge Steven Hippler denied their motion in his ruling.

The prosecution noted that it intends to seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted.

