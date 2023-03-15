Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

British men sentenced for drunken interference aboard flight diverted to Maine

Anthony Kirby and Damien Murphy were sentenced to time served for belligerence and intoxication on a flight from Mexico

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two men from England have been sentenced in federal court for charges related to interfering with the crew of a flight that had to be diverted from its destination.

2 ENGLISH MEN PLEAD GUILTY TO INTERFERING WITH FLIGHT CREW, CAUSING PLANE TO BE DIVERTED TO MAINE

The passengers disrupted a flight from Mexico to England, causing it to make an unplanned landing on Jan. 2 in Bangor, Maine, prosecutors said. They pleaded guilty in February to charges of interference with a flight crew and assault.

Two Englishmen were sentenced to time served Wednesday for belligerent, aggressive behavior aboard a flight home from Mexico that caused the plane's diversion to Bangor, Maine.

Two Englishmen were sentenced to time served Wednesday for belligerent, aggressive behavior aboard a flight home from Mexico that caused the plane's diversion to Bangor, Maine.

A federal judge sentenced Anthony Joseph James Kirby, 36, and Damien Jake Murphy, 36, to time served on Tuesday. The men have been in custody since their January arrest and were also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution.

MENTAL HEALTH TEST ORDERED FOR MAN ACCUSED OF WREAKING HAVOC ON BOSTON-BOUND FLIGHT

Calls were made to attorneys for the two men.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Court records state that the men became upset after being told they would not be served any more alcohol during the flight. They then took a bottle of alcohol from their luggage and continued drinking, and became increasingly intoxicated and belligerent, prosecutors said.