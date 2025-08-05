British man charged after attempting to drown daughter-in-law during Florida vacation: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A British man vacationing with family in Florida was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly tried to drown his daughter-in-law during an argument about grandchildren.

Mark Raymond Gibbon, 62, who is from Beaconsfield, England, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and two counts of battery, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Gibbon was arguing with his 33-year-old daughter-in-law in a swimming pool at a vacation home when he allegedly tried to drown her.

The incident took place Sunday afternoon at a home inside the Solterra Resort in Davenport, Florida. Deputies arrived at the location after neighbors reported a "disturbance in a backyard swimming pool," the sheriff's office said.

The woman told detectives that Gibbon pushed and held her head underwater multiple times during the argument and her 9-year-old daughter jumped into the pool to try and stop the attempted drowning.

Gibbon did stop attempting to drown the woman, but allegedly only after two sisters vacationing in a home next door said they had called the sheriff's office.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said tourists are welcome in the county, but they are expected to be on their best behavior.

"It’s great that Polk County draws visitors from all across the world, but we expect vacationers to behave while they visit with us, just as we expect our lifelong residents to do the same," Judd said.

The sheriff also said Gibbon's lack of control may lead to "a lot more time in Florida than he had anticipated."

Gibbon is in the South County Jail in Polk County with no bond.