©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida

British man charged after attempting to drown daughter-in-law during Florida vacation: police

Mark Gibbon, 62, may be spending 'a lot more time in Florida than he had anticipated' after the attempted drowning, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
A British man vacationing with family in Florida was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly tried to drown his daughter-in-law during an argument about grandchildren.

Mark Raymond Gibbon, 62, who is from Beaconsfield, England, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and two counts of battery, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 

Gibbon was arguing with his 33-year-old daughter-in-law in a swimming pool at a vacation home when he allegedly tried to drown her.

The incident took place Sunday afternoon at a home inside the Solterra Resort in Davenport, Florida. Deputies arrived at the location after neighbors reported a "disturbance in a backyard swimming pool," the sheriff's office said. 

Mark Gibbon mugshot Polk County Jail in Florida

British tourist Mark Gibbon, 62, is behind bars on attempted murder and battery charges after allegedly trying to drown his daughter-in-law. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The woman told detectives that Gibbon pushed and held her head underwater multiple times during the argument and her 9-year-old daughter jumped into the pool to try and stop the attempted drowning.

entrance to Solterra Resort in Florida

Solterra Resort in Davenport, Florida (Google Earth)

Gibbon did stop attempting to drown the woman, but allegedly only after two sisters vacationing in a home next door said they had called the sheriff's office.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said tourists are welcome in the county, but they are expected to be on their best behavior.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said British tourist Mark Gibbon, 62, may be spending "a lot more time in Florida than he had anticipated" after attempting to drown his daughter-in-law. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

"It’s great that Polk County draws visitors from all across the world, but we expect vacationers to behave while they visit with us, just as we expect our lifelong residents to do the same," Judd said.

The sheriff also said Gibbon's lack of control may lead to "a lot more time in Florida than he had anticipated."

Gibbon is in the South County Jail in Polk County with no bond.