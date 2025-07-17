Former Georgia police officer dead after saving 5 in beach rip current

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A decorated former police officer and ex-Baltimore Orioles minor league player tragically died while rescuing swimmers from a rip current off the coast of South Carolina.

Chase Childers, 38, is being called a hero after he drowned while trying to help several swimmers in distress near Pawleys Island in South Carolina on July 13. The former police officer was not the only one to go help the swimmers, but unlike the others, Childers did not return to shore. Emergency responders recovered Childers’ body approximately 90 minutes after the initial distress call was made.

"We would like to provide additional information on Sunday's incident. The victim, Chase Childers, and another person entered the water to help 4-5 individuals who were in distress. Sadly, Mr. Childers was caught in the rip current, as well. He died trying to save others," Pawleys Island Police Department wrote in a statement on X.

The police department also noted that Midway Fire Rescue participated in the search, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, which was also on the scene.

Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry posted about the incident on his Facebook page, saying that the town was "saddened" by the incident and offering prayers to the family. The mayor also thanked first responders "who worked tirelessly to recover the victim and bring comfort to the family."

"We regret the recent drownings and town council will investigate all means available to mitigate the risk of future occurrences, including efforts to educate visitors on the dangers of rip currents," Henry wrote. While he used the word "drownings," there is no indication that anyone other than Childers died in the incident on July 13.

A GoFundMe page set up in memory of Childers has surpassed its fundraising goal with more than $104,000 in donations. The page says the funds are meant to support Childers’ wife, Nataley, and their children as they "try to heal from the painful loss of Chase, who was tragically taken from this world far too soon and will always be remembered as a hero."

During his time as an officer in Cobb County, Ga., Childers received a lifetime achievement award. The GoFundMe page notes that he earned the award for "saving several lives," though it does not go into further detail.