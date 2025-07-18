Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Georgia

Family vacation to Georgia lake turns tragic when 5-year-old dies from drowning

Towns County coroner said child "fell into the lake and was unable to pull himself out"

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 5-year-old boy died in Georgia after he "wandered" into a lake near his family’s vacation home, police said. 

The tragic death unfolded midday Tuesday near a house on Stonecrest Circle in Hiawassee, on the banks of Lake Chatuge, according to the Towns County Sheriff's Office. 

"Investigation revealed the child had been missing for about 10 minutes and apparently had wandered into the lake where he was found by a family member," police said. "The family was here at a rental home visiting from Cumming, GA." 

When deputies arrived, "they found that the child had just been pulled from the lake," the Towns County Sheriff's Office continued. 

WOMAN DIES AFTER FALLING AT LEAST 75 FEET WHILE HIKING IN NORTH CAROLINA 

Lake Chatuge in Georgia

The boy wandered into Lake Chatuge in Georgia, according to police. Shown here is the general area where the child had been vacationing with his family. (Google Maps)

"Deputies immediately began CPR along with fire personnel who had also arrived on the scene," it added. "The child was then taken to Chatuge Regional Hospital where he died later that afternoon." 

The identity of the child is unclear. 

Towns County Coroner Tamela Cooper told 11Alive that the child "fell into the lake and was unable to pull himself out." 

"EMS, Chatuge Regional Hospital and the Town’s County Sheriffs office gave it their all," Cooper added. "They threw everything they had into saving him but in the end he was just down too long." 

ALLIGATOR INJURES GIRL SWIMMING IN POPULAR SUMMER STATE PARK DESTINATION 

Lake Chatuge boat ramps

Boat ramps are seen along Lake Chatuge in northern Georgia. (Google Maps)

The death reportedly was ruled accidental. 

Georgia’s tourism website describes Lake Chatuge as having scenic beauty that is "nearly unsurpassed in the Southern Appalachian Mountains, drawing tourists and seasonal residents from all over the country." 

It said the lake has "132 miles of shoreline, perfect for boating, fishing, skiing, swimming, picnicking in secluded coves and camping.  

Road near Lake Chatuge

The child, who was visiting from the Atlanta area, was staying at a home along this road at Lake Chatuge, the Towns County Sheriff's Office said. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"There are many public boat ramps that offer easy access to all water sports. A swimming beach, playgrounds and numerous picnic tables are also provided at the Towns County Recreational Beach," Georgia tourism officials also said. "Many of the campgrounds are located on the scenic lake shore, and other campgrounds offer more private settings." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.