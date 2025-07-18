Family vacation to Georgia lake turns tragic when 5-year-old dies from drowning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 5-year-old boy died in Georgia after he "wandered" into a lake near his family’s vacation home, police said.

The tragic death unfolded midday Tuesday near a house on Stonecrest Circle in Hiawassee, on the banks of Lake Chatuge, according to the Towns County Sheriff's Office.

"Investigation revealed the child had been missing for about 10 minutes and apparently had wandered into the lake where he was found by a family member," police said. "The family was here at a rental home visiting from Cumming, GA."

When deputies arrived, "they found that the child had just been pulled from the lake," the Towns County Sheriff's Office continued.

"Deputies immediately began CPR along with fire personnel who had also arrived on the scene," it added. "The child was then taken to Chatuge Regional Hospital where he died later that afternoon."

The identity of the child is unclear.

Towns County Coroner Tamela Cooper told 11Alive that the child "fell into the lake and was unable to pull himself out."

"EMS, Chatuge Regional Hospital and the Town’s County Sheriffs office gave it their all," Cooper added. "They threw everything they had into saving him but in the end he was just down too long."

The death reportedly was ruled accidental.

Georgia’s tourism website describes Lake Chatuge as having scenic beauty that is "nearly unsurpassed in the Southern Appalachian Mountains, drawing tourists and seasonal residents from all over the country."

It said the lake has "132 miles of shoreline, perfect for boating, fishing, skiing, swimming, picnicking in secluded coves and camping.

"There are many public boat ramps that offer easy access to all water sports. A swimming beach, playgrounds and numerous picnic tables are also provided at the Towns County Recreational Beach," Georgia tourism officials also said. "Many of the campgrounds are located on the scenic lake shore, and other campgrounds offer more private settings."