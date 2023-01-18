Brian Walshe's attorney breaks silence on Ana Walshe murder charge, says ‘I intend to win this case in court’

QUINCY, Mass. – Brian Walshe’s defense attorney has broken her silence regarding the newly released accusations against her client, and prosecutors’ alleged failure to share evidence with her related to the case.

"It is easy to charge a crime and even easier to say a person committed that crime. It is a much more difficult thing to prove it, which we will see if the prosecution can do," attorney Tracy Miner wrote in an emailed statement provided to media on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Miner appeared in Massachusetts' Quincy District Court with her client, 47-year-old Walshe, who was arraigned on charges of murder and improper transport of a body.

Prosecutors said they believed Walshe murdered his wife, the mother of his three children, Ana Walshe, and then dismembered her and disposed of her remains. But Miner, a longtime attorney, said she would not comment regarding the allegations because she planned to "try this case in court and not in the media."

She said prosecutors have not provided her with "any evidence."

"In my experience, where, as here, the prosecution leaks so called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn’t that strong. When they have a strong case, they give me everything as soon as possible," she wrote. "We shall see what they have and what evidence is admissible in court, where the case will ultimately be decided."

Walshe, who was previously convicted for selling fake Andy Warhol artwork, entered an automatic not guilty plea during the arraignment on Wednesday. He spoke only once, when the judge asked him if he understood the charges against him, to which he responded, "I do."

He was charged earlier this month with misleading the police investigation, for allegedly giving police incorrect information and withholding details regarding his whereabouts. He is due back in court on Feb. 9.

In her emailed statement, Miner asked that the media refrain from inundating her with requests for comments and interviews, which she would not grant.

She added: "I intend to win this case in court, not in the media, which has already tried and convicted Mr. Walshe."

Ana Walshe, a Tishman Speyer real estate executive, was previously scheduled to leave for Washington, D.C. , on Jan. 3 but allegedly said there was an emergency that required she fly there earlier than expected.

Her company reported her missing to police on Jan. 4, after, according to Brian Walshe’s defense attorney, he had contacted the firm to ask about Ana’s whereabouts.

Prosecutors noted in court on Wednesday that Brian Walshe had conducted 20 Google searches after Ana Walshe's alleged Jan. 1 disappearance related to body parts, dismembering or disposing of remains, and tracking evidence. Investigators also allegedly found evidence of Ana Walshe's DNA and blood on materials Walshe had tried to discard, officials said.