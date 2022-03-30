Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Brazen thief in orange wig bashes NYC taxi with cinder block: video

NYC police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Thief in orange wig hurls cinder block into taxi window Video

Thief in orange wig hurls cinder block into taxi window

Thief in orange wig lobs cinder block into taxi window

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman donning a bright orange wig was caught on video Thursday in New York City hurling a cinder block into the window of a taxi.

The footage released by the New York Police Department shows the suspect, dressed in all black with a tiger print tote bag, lugging the concrete block toward the unoccupied yellow cab at about 10:15 a.m.

NYC FATHER AND SON STABBED WHILE STOPPING ROBBERY: ‘THE VERY BEST NEW YORK HAS TO OFFER’

She appears to know that she is being filmed, repeatedly glancing toward the camera. "What are you doing?" a surprised onlooker can be heard asking, as the suspect strides toward the taxi and boldly smashes in the window. 

Suspect in orange wig hurls cinder block through taxi window.

Suspect in orange wig hurls cinder block through taxi window. (DCPI)

The clip then shows the woman climb through the opening. Police say she snatched an iPhone 8 valued at $300 and $40 in cash before fleeing west on West 37th Street toward 10th Avenue. The video shows the suspect ditch her wig as she runs off.

The 58-year-old taxi driver told police he had parked his car to use the restroom. When he returned, his driver side window, phone and cash were missing. 

Alleged thief smashes taxi window with cinder block.

Alleged thief smashes taxi window with cinder block. (DCPI)

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.

NYC MAN PUSHED ONTO SUBWAY TRACKS NEAR WALL STREET AS NEW MAYOR STRUGGLES TO CONTROL SURGING CRIME

Citywide robberies rose to 3,631 through March 26 year-to-date – a 46.1% increase compared to the 2,485 reported robberies during the same period in 2021, according to public data NYPD.

Alleged thief smashes taxi window then snatches iPhone and cash, according to police.

Alleged thief smashes taxi window then snatches iPhone and cash, according to police. (DCPI)

Mayor Eric Adams appeared on Good Day New York Tuesday morning to discuss the city's homeless encampments and crime crisis.

"We are really focused on doing things around crime, not only bail, but also dealing with people carrying guns," he said. "There are just a small number of people creating the crime in our city, they are just part of a revolving door process." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adams has repeatedly said one of his top priorities is tackling soaring crime and anarchy on the city's transportation system.  

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Your Money