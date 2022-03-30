Brazen thief in orange wig bashes NYC taxi with cinder block: video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman donning a bright orange wig was caught on video Thursday in New York City hurling a cinder block into the window of a taxi.

The footage released by the New York Police Department shows the suspect, dressed in all black with a tiger print tote bag, lugging the concrete block toward the unoccupied yellow cab at about 10:15 a.m.

She appears to know that she is being filmed, repeatedly glancing toward the camera. "What are you doing?" a surprised onlooker can be heard asking, as the suspect strides toward the taxi and boldly smashes in the window.

The clip then shows the woman climb through the opening. Police say she snatched an iPhone 8 valued at $300 and $40 in cash before fleeing west on West 37th Street toward 10th Avenue. The video shows the suspect ditch her wig as she runs off.

The 58-year-old taxi driver told police he had parked his car to use the restroom. When he returned, his driver side window, phone and cash were missing.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.

Citywide robberies rose to 3,631 through March 26 year-to-date – a 46.1% increase compared to the 2,485 reported robberies during the same period in 2021, according to public data NYPD.

Mayor Eric Adams appeared on Good Day New York Tuesday morning to discuss the city's homeless encampments and crime crisis.

"We are really focused on doing things around crime, not only bail, but also dealing with people carrying guns," he said. "There are just a small number of people creating the crime in our city, they are just part of a revolving door process."

Adams has repeatedly said one of his top priorities is tackling soaring crime and anarchy on the city's transportation system.