Mayor Adams' tough talk on crime has not translated to reality: 'City has gotten worse'

New York City's Eric Adams vowed to crack down on crime if elected mayor, but after just three weeks in the position, he’s facing major setbacks as crimes continue sweeping the city.

"It's terrible - the city has gotten worse now," Vincente Malava told WABC of the increase in crimes.

Over the course of the last three weeks, the five boroughs have been rocked by a 16% increase in shootings compared to last year, a 65% increase in transit crimes, and a 25% increase in robberies. Meanwhile, the NYPD is reeling from the five officers who have been shot since Jan. 1, including a rookie cop who was shot dead.

"A guy got stabbed and another guy got shot right outside my son’s window," Manhattan resident Jessica Seymour, who said she no longer leaves the house after dark, told the New York Post last week. "We have two schools here, and this happens right here. My block has police on it all the time. There are shootings. There are drug dealers on our corner right now!"

Adams campaigned on a platform that would crack down on crime after the city saw skyrocketing violence under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, which came as the U.S. overall saw an increase in homicides and spikes in shootings.

Adams is a former transit officer who then rose the ranks of the NYPD to captain before being elected Brooklyn Borough president and then mayor of the city. He vowed on the campaign trail to crack down on crime, saying in July that New York had " thrown up our hands " and "surrendered our city" to the violence.

"It’s time for us to ensure our city is for the working-class, everyday people," he said at the time.

But those everyday people have also been targeted in various attacks, including a woman last weekend who was pushed to her death in front of a subway car in Times Square.

Adams, who recently admitted he doesn't feel safe taking the subway, condemned the tragic death, but quelled fears by vowing to "drive down crime," adding that "we’re going to make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway system."

New Yorkers want more done.

"The fear is real. Crimes are up," Monica Pollack, 31 of the Upper West Side, told the New York Post last week .

"Eric Adams can say what he wants to promote ridership, but the fear is justified. He needs to do his job, not gaslight New Yorkers," she added.

Among the mayor’s campaign platforms to end the skyrocketing crimes was to bring back the plainclothes anti-crime unit after it was dismantled under de Blasio’s administration amid the defund the police movement and complaints of it using excessive force and racial profiling.

The mayor has stuck to his promise, saying that the unit will be revamped and brought back fight gun crimes.

"The plainclothes anti-gun unit is going to zero in on guns and gangs. We're going to use precision policing to identify the gang members, the crews," he said, NPR reported Saturday . "We're going to target them."

The mayor and other Democratic leaders in the city say the issue of gun crimes comes down to lack of gun control.

"We are in the middle of a crisis with guns," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over the weekend.

"You carry a gun in our city, there is no apology to you," Adams added.

New York state and city have some of the most strict gun laws in the country , prohibiting most people in the state to openly carry, but Democratic leaders point to guns coming in from other states as a culprit behind the skyrocketing shootings.

