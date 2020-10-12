Boy, 5, tries to fight off armed gunmen holding mom hostage at home

A five-year-old Indiana boy tried to fight back against several armed home invaders last month in an effort to defend his mother, police said.

Home security footage showed a woman and her son inside their South Bend home on Sept. 30 when four males in hoodies -- three of whom were armed -- burst through a door and pointed their weapons at them.

Tamika Reid was ironing clothes around 10:30 a.m. while her son David appeared to be playing with a toy.

“What you seeing was me ironing our clothes, getting our clothes, ready to start our day,” Reid told WSBT-TV. “You would hear me saying, “what is that!’”

The footage shows Reid standing up upon hearing a noise just as the intruders draw their guns. The gunman forced her and someone in the background to a hallway. David appears to pick up toys and starts throwing them at one of the intruders.

He then appears to grab the nearest gunman's arm. The suspect didn't harm the child.

"You can see a little boy hitting one of the armed suspects as he tries to defend his home," South Bend police said in a Facebook post where it made the video public. "It is our job now to defend him."

The gunmen left without taking anything and no one was hurt.

“I’m just, my whole thing was my hero right here. He was trying to hit the guys," Reid said of her son's valiant efforts. "My thing was I need to get him out of the house before they do something to my son."

Anyone with information about this home invasion is asked to call the South Bend Police Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263 or leave an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.