Boston
Published

Boston subway collision: Green Line crash leaves 4 workers injured

Green Line collision comes amid federal review of MBTA's safety following several dangerous accidents

Associated Press
A collision of two subway trains in Boston sent four employees of the city’s troubled transit system to the hospital, officials said.

Both Green Line trains derailed in the crash around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. The subway system continued to experience service disruptions Thursday morning.

A two-car westbound train carrying 20 to 25 passengers struck a two-car train without passengers as it was preparing to enter service at Government Center Station, a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesperson said.

Four operators were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, and one was released Thursday morning. The nature of their injuries was not disclosed.

A Boston subway train is seen here at Charles/MGH Station. A train similar to this one collided with another Wednesday on the city's Green Line, leaving operators injured, officials said. 

TRAIN ERUPTS INTO FLAMES AFTER SEVERAL BOX CARS DERAIL

No passengers were treated for injuries, the spokesperson said. One train has since been placed back on the tracks.

The cause is under investigation, and the tracks will be inspected to see if they need repairs before service can resume, officials said.

A man approaches South Station after the evening rush in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 24, 2019.

A man approaches South Station after the evening rush in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 24, 2019. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The collision comes amid a federal review of the MBTA’s safety following several accidents that led to injuries or death.

A 39-year-old man died in April when he was dragged after his arm got stuck in a malfunctioning subway car door. Nine people were injured in September when an escalator at a station malfunctioned, and more than two dozen went to the hospital in July when a Green Line train rear-ended another trolley.