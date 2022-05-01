Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Dakota
Published

Train erupts into flames after several box cars derail

No injuries were reported

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A BNSF Railway train caught fire after partially derailing around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning near Burlington, North Dakota, roughly 15 miles south of the Minot Air Force Base. 

Several box cars carrying paper products and frozen foods went up in flames. Some rail cars had hazardous materials on board, but those did not derail and were pulled away from the fire, according to BNSF Railway. 

Multiple train cars were still on fire hours after the derailment. 

Multiple train cars were still on fire hours after the derailment.  (North Dakota Highway Patrol)

Thick black plumes of smoke could be seen rising out of the rail cars that derailed several hours after the wreck. 

AMTRAK ENGINEER CLEARED OF 2015 PHILADELPHIA DERAILMENT THAT KILLED 8

Fire crews from the Minot Air Force Base, Burlington, Minot Rural responded to the scene, as well as the North Dakota Highway Patrol. 

Wet fields caused by recently melted snow make it hard for emergency crews to get to the scene. 

Wet fields caused by recently melted snow make it hard for emergency crews to get to the scene.  (North Dakota Highway Patrol)

Some nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, according to Burlington Fire Chief Karter Lassman. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No injuries were reported. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 