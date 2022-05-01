Train erupts into flames after several box cars derail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A BNSF Railway train caught fire after partially derailing around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning near Burlington, North Dakota, roughly 15 miles south of the Minot Air Force Base.

Several box cars carrying paper products and frozen foods went up in flames. Some rail cars had hazardous materials on board, but those did not derail and were pulled away from the fire, according to BNSF Railway.

Thick black plumes of smoke could be seen rising out of the rail cars that derailed several hours after the wreck.

Fire crews from the Minot Air Force Base, Burlington, Minot Rural responded to the scene, as well as the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Some nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, according to Burlington Fire Chief Karter Lassman.

No injuries were reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.