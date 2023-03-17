Expand / Collapse search
Boston man threatens subway riders with pet rat Jerry: Police

Police say that the Boston man was threatening passengers with his rat, Jerry.

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Massachusett's Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) transit police said it has arrested a man after he repeatedly threatened fellow subway riders with his pet rat, Jerry.

The 57-year-old Bostonian, Jeffery Stuart, was arrested at Oak Grove Station in Boston at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday after threatening people with his rat, Jerry, transit police wrote in a Twitter post. 

NEW JERSEY SUSPECT SEEN SHOVING DEAD CAT IN MAILBOX: VIDEO

Jeffrey Stuart's pet rat, Jerry.  (MBTA Transit Police)

On Friday, a prosecutor said that Stuart was allegedly shoving the rat into people's faces while yelling at them during their daily commute on the city's subway system. After being told to leave the station, Stuart returned and attempted to get back in, prosecutors said. He allegedly swore at officers, took out the rat and threatened the officers.

POLICE DISCOVER 30 DEAD ANIMALS IN HOME OF SOUTH CAROLINA ANIMAL RESCUE CEO

MBTA described Stuart as a subway rider "well known" for causing disturbances. Transit police also noted that the man with his unusual pet was drinking alcohol and being disorderly.

The Malden District Court clerk’s office confirmed with Fox News Digital that Stuart is facing charges for disorderly conduct, trespassing, and threats to commit a crime. Jerry the rat was turned over to animal control, police said.

