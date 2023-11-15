Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Boston-area highway closed after multi-car pileup overturns oil tanker

Route 3 will be closed for 'foreseeable future,' police say

State police in Massachusetts are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash north of Boston in which a tanker carrying thousands of gallons of fuel rolled over.

Troopers and firefighters responded Wednesday to the scene in Bellerica, about 24 miles from Boston. Authorities closed all lanes of traffic in both directions on busy Route 3 because of the crash.

Boston, Plymouth, Worcester crimes

A fuel tanker overturned Wednesday in a Billerica, Massachusetts, vehicle pileup.

The driver of the tanker and the driver of one of the other vehicles involved sustained minor injuries, police said.

Massachusetts State Police said the tanker was leaking fuel from the top and that hazardous material and environmental response work was ongoing. They said they expected the lanes to remain closed "for the foreseeable future."

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.