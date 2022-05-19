Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Border Patrol agents seize marijuana ton in boxes disguised as pool toys

The Border Patrol agents made the discovery of marijuana at a checkpoint near the Canadian border in Michigan

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Customs and Border Protection agents in Detroit, Michigan, seized 2,175 pounds of marijuana from boxes disguised as foam pool toys.

Border patrol agents made the discovery of drugs on May 11 while conducting an x-ray scan of an inbound tractor-trailer that came through the Fort Street Cargo Facility, followed by a physical inspection by officers and a K-9 team.

The cargo and trailer were seized, according to border patrol.

VP KAMALA HARRIS INACTIVE ON BORDER CRISIS AS MIGRANT SURGE CONTINUES, TITLE 42 END LOOMS

Customs and Border Protection agents in Detroit, Michigan, seized 2,175 pounds of marijuana on May 11 from boxes that were disguised as foam pool toys.

Customs and Border Protection agents in Detroit, Michigan, seized 2,175 pounds of marijuana on May 11 from boxes that were disguised as foam pool toys. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

"This seizure underscores CBP’s long standing commitment to the border security mission," said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. "The men and women of CBP continue to work diligently to keep our Nation and our communities safe."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fort Street Cargo Facility is located less than a mile from the United States and Canadian border

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.