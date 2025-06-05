Bomb threat grounds Spirit Airlines flight at Detroit Metro Airport: 'Potential security issue'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Spirit Airlines flight at Detroit Metropolitan Airport early Thursday morning, triggering a swift law enforcement response and delaying travel plans for passengers headed to Los Angeles.

According to FOX 2 Detroit, the threat was reported around 7 a.m. as passengers boarded Flight 2145 bound for Los Angeles.

The aircraft was moved to a remote location, and all passengers were safely deplaned and transported to the Evans Terminal for additional screening. K-9 units conducted a thorough search of the plane for explosives.

Spirit Airlines issued a statement to Fox News Digital confirming that law enforcement was requested to meet the flight prior to departure.



"Law enforcement was requested to meet Spirit Airlines flight 2145 (DTW-LAX) prior to departure from Detroit (DTW) due to a potential security issue," read the statement.



"The aircraft taxied to a remote location, and Guests were safely deplaned and transported back to the terminal. The Guests were rescreened, and the aircraft was inspected and cleared by law enforcement. The safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority, and the flight reboarded and departed to Los Angeles (LAX). Further questions should be directed to law enforcement."

The source or nature of the bomb threat remains unclear, and authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.



Spirit Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.