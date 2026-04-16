Body of New York woman who jumped from moving vehicle in panic and went missing is found weeks later

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A corpse found floating in the Long Island Sound was the body of 32-year-old Brittany Kritis-Garip, according to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York.

"Brittany Kritis-Garip, 32, of Oyster Bay, has been identified as the woman found deceased in the Long Island Sound in Lloyd Harbor on April 13. Detectives believe her cause of death to be non-criminal in nature," according to the department.

The woman went missing last month.

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Fernando Garip, the woman's husband, said that she had been in a panicked state, jumped out of a moving vehicle, tossed her phone into a bush, and ran away, News 12 Long Island reported last month.

Patch reported last month that to clarify any confusion regarding the woman jumping out of a family member's vehicle, her brother Niko Kritis said "She hopped out unexpectedly after pulling forward after a stop sign."

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"The search for my sister has come to a close," Kritis wrote in a Wednesday post to a Facebook group dedicated to the search for his sister.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Brittany has been found and has passed. We take comfort in knowing that God has called her into His care, and that she is now at peace," he noted.

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"Brittany was, and will always be, a light in the lives of everyone she met. Her warmth, kindness, and spirit left a lasting mark on so many people. That light does not disappear—it lives on in all of us who knew and loved her," he wrote.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report