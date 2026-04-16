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Body of New York woman who jumped from moving vehicle in panic and went missing is found weeks later

Suffolk County Police Department said detectives think the cause of death was 'non-criminal in nature'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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A corpse found floating in the Long Island Sound was the body of 32-year-old Brittany Kritis-Garip, according to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York.

"Brittany Kritis-Garip, 32, of Oyster Bay, has been identified as the woman found deceased in the Long Island Sound in Lloyd Harbor on April 13. Detectives believe her cause of death to be non-criminal in nature," according to the department.

The woman went missing last month.

LONG ISLAND WOMAN MISSING AFTER JUMPING FROM MOVING VEHICLE IN PANICKED STATE

Brittany Kritis-Garip standing and looking at the camera

Brittany Kritis-Garip, 32, was last seen Friday in Long Island, N.Y. (GoFundMe)

Fernando Garip, the woman's husband, said that she had been in a panicked state, jumped out of a moving vehicle, tossed her phone into a bush, and ran away, News 12 Long Island reported last month.

Patch reported last month that to clarify any confusion regarding the woman jumping out of a family member's vehicle, her brother Niko Kritis said "She hopped out unexpectedly after pulling forward after a stop sign."

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Brittany Kritis-Garip appears in a security video still.

Brittany Kritis-Garip was still missing as of Thursday, authorities said. (GoFundMe)

"The search for my sister has come to a close," Kritis wrote in a Wednesday post to a Facebook group dedicated to the search for his sister.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Brittany has been found and has passed. We take comfort in knowing that God has called her into His care, and that she is now at peace," he noted.

HUSBAND OF MISSING AMERICAN WOMAN RETURNS TO US AFTER BAHAMAS JAIL RELEASE, SOURCE SAYS

Brittany Kritis-Garip looking at the camera

Brittany Kritis-Garip, 32, jump out of a vehicle and ran on foot, her loved ones said. (GoFundMe)

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"Brittany was, and will always be, a light in the lives of everyone she met. Her warmth, kindness, and spirit left a lasting mark on so many people. That light does not disappear—it lives on in all of us who knew and loved her," he wrote.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
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