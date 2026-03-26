Long Island woman missing after jumping from moving vehicle in panicked state

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A Long Island, N.Y., woman could be in danger after she vanished prior to suddenly jumping out of a moving vehicle and running off last week, her loved ones said.

Brittany Kritis-Garip, 32, was last seen on surveillance footage in Oyster Bay around 8 p.m. Friday before she was reported missing, News 12 Long Island reported.

Her husband, Fernando Garip, said she was in a panicked state, jumped out of a moving car, threw her phone into a bush and ran off.

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That was the last time her family saw her. Garip told Patch that volunteers have searched wooded areas, as well rural and suburban areas.

Niko Kritis, told Patch that his sister was "vulnerable" and asked that residents check their properties for spaces where someone could seek shelter.

"Those small, careful actions could be what brings Brittany home," he said. "We believe Brittany may be trying to isolate or avoid contact, and it’s possible she could be sheltering in secluded or hidden areas."

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He also asked homeowners to check their security cameras.

"We believe she was disoriented and frightened, and may think she is in danger," search organizer Sarah Castor wrote on an online crowdfunding page. "She is not dangerous — she needs help."

Volunteers have searched a one-mile stretch shoreline near Oyster Bay Harbor after Kritis-Garip’s wallet was discovered on a road leading down to the water, Castor wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

"Brittany is an incredible, kind person and any efforts are appreciated by all who knows her," she wrote.

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The Nassau County Police Department has used its helicopter and drones several times since Friday as part of the ongoing search.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Fernando Garip.

Kritis-Garip is described as a White woman with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 7 tall and weighing around 140 pounds.