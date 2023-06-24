Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Body of New York man, 37, recovered from Washington lake after kayaking trip with fiancée

National Park Service says man found hundreds of feet below surface of Olympic National Park lake

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Yellowstone is America’s first national park – here is its majestic story Video

Yellowstone is America’s first national park – here is its majestic story

On this day in history, March 1, 1872, Yellowstone National Park was created. It inspired a global conservation movement.

The body of 37-year-old Travis Valenti was recovered Wednesday night from a lake in a Washington State national park.

The National Park Service said that Valenti was pulled from Lake Crescent at Olympic National Park at approximately 6:25 p.m. PT. 

The agency said non-profit organization Christian Aid Ministries had begun searching the lake at around 8 a.m., using boat-mounted sonar technology. 

The Berlin, Ohio, group acquired a high-possibility find of Valenti's body, upon which the park was notified, and rangers were dispatched to meet the group on the lake. 

NEW YORK MAN PUSHES FIANCÉE TO SAFETY BEFORE DROWNING IN KAYAKING INCIDENT TWO DAYS AFTER ENGAGEMENT: FAMILY

Lake Crescent on the Olympic Peninsula

View of Lake Crescent on the Olympic Peninsula in the Olympic National Park in Washington State.  (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A remote-operated vehicle was utilized to locate the Massapequa man, who was found at a depth of 394 feet. 

Christian Aid Ministries used the vehicle's grabber tool to bring the body to the surface. 

The coroner's office was notified, in addition to the family of the victim. 

On June 9, Valenti and his fiancée Marlene Junker – a nurse – were kayaking when his kayak started to take on water. 

He was forced to abandon the kayak and enter the water. While his fiancée attempted rescue to rescue him, her kayak overturned and she entered the water. 

While she was able to swim to shore, Valenti could not. 

A selfie of Travis Valenti and Marlene Junker

"Join me in praying for the family of Travis Valenti - from Massapequa - who tragically lost his life while kayaking at Olympia National Park in Washington state. May he rest in peace," Joseph Saladino, the Town of Oyster Bay supervisor, wrote on Facebook on Thursday.  (Supervisor Joseph Saladino/Facebook)

Neither of them was wearing a life jacket, according to officials. 

"Travis gave [Marlene] the extra little push that she needed to get safe, and they still haven’t found him since Friday at 2 or 3 p.m.," Austin Valenti told News 12 Long Island earlier. 

Valenti, whose Facebook showed he was a Miami Dolphins fan and dachshund-lover, had proposed to her just two days earlier, his brother noted. 

MAN FALLS MORE THAN 4,000 FEET FROM GRAND CANYON SKYWALK TO HIS DEATH

Lake Crescent

One of the cabins at Lake Crescent's Log Cabin Resort is viewed on September 15, 2021, in Lake Crescent, Washington. ((Photo by George Rose/Getty Images))

Nearby Log Cabin Resort staff who responded were unable to find Valenti, and searchers were also unable to locate him during a second effort.

The National Park Service notes that Lake Crescent is very deep and very cold, with surface water temperatures near 50 degrees this time of year. 

"Sudden immersion into cold water will impact a person’s breathing and over time, their ability to move extremities," it warned. 

Swimmers are encouraged to use a buddy system and boaters should always wear a life jacket, the agency added. 

Canoeing in Olympic peninsula

People in a canoe landing on the beach of Lake Crescent Lodge on the Olympic Peninsula in the Olympic National Park in Washington State.  (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Valenti's family posted statements of gratitude for the prayers they had received and the successful efforts of Christian Aid Ministries. 

"We are grateful our prayers were answered, and we’ll have him back in New York soon," cousin Valerie Trompeter posted on Facebook. 

Diana Rose, who is in a relationship with Valenti's sibling, updated a GoFundMe to help fund search and recovery efforts to thank those who had sent in kind words, donated and worked to find Valenti. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The page had raised more than $62,000.

"This is still a very sensitive and emotionally charged time for his beautiful fiancée, parents, siblings, family and countless friends who care about and love Travis," she said. 

"Thankfully, Travis will be able to eventually come back home and be laid to eternal rest. This will still require time and logistical coordination. Your kind donations received will be assisting immensely with this endeavor and funeral preparations," wrote Rose.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 