Body of New York man, 37, recovered from Washington lake after kayaking trip with fiancée

The body of 37-year-old Travis Valenti was recovered Wednesday night from a lake in a Washington State national park.

The National Park Service said that Valenti was pulled from Lake Crescent at Olympic National Park at approximately 6:25 p.m. PT.

The agency said non-profit organization Christian Aid Ministries had begun searching the lake at around 8 a.m., using boat-mounted sonar technology.

The Berlin, Ohio, group acquired a high-possibility find of Valenti's body, upon which the park was notified, and rangers were dispatched to meet the group on the lake.

A remote-operated vehicle was utilized to locate the Massapequa man, who was found at a depth of 394 feet.

Christian Aid Ministries used the vehicle's grabber tool to bring the body to the surface.

The coroner's office was notified, in addition to the family of the victim.

On June 9, Valenti and his fiancée Marlene Junker – a nurse – were kayaking when his kayak started to take on water.

He was forced to abandon the kayak and enter the water. While his fiancée attempted rescue to rescue him, her kayak overturned and she entered the water.

While she was able to swim to shore, Valenti could not.

Neither of them was wearing a life jacket, according to officials.

"Travis gave [Marlene] the extra little push that she needed to get safe, and they still haven’t found him since Friday at 2 or 3 p.m.," Austin Valenti told News 12 Long Island earlier.

Valenti, whose Facebook showed he was a Miami Dolphins fan and dachshund-lover, had proposed to her just two days earlier, his brother noted.

Nearby Log Cabin Resort staff who responded were unable to find Valenti, and searchers were also unable to locate him during a second effort.

The National Park Service notes that Lake Crescent is very deep and very cold, with surface water temperatures near 50 degrees this time of year.

"Sudden immersion into cold water will impact a person’s breathing and over time, their ability to move extremities," it warned.

Swimmers are encouraged to use a buddy system and boaters should always wear a life jacket, the agency added.

Valenti's family posted statements of gratitude for the prayers they had received and the successful efforts of Christian Aid Ministries.

"We are grateful our prayers were answered, and we’ll have him back in New York soon," cousin Valerie Trompeter posted on Facebook.

Diana Rose, who is in a relationship with Valenti's sibling, updated a GoFundMe to help fund search and recovery efforts to thank those who had sent in kind words, donated and worked to find Valenti.

The page had raised more than $62,000.

"This is still a very sensitive and emotionally charged time for his beautiful fiancée, parents, siblings, family and countless friends who care about and love Travis," she said.

"Thankfully, Travis will be able to eventually come back home and be laid to eternal rest. This will still require time and logistical coordination. Your kind donations received will be assisting immensely with this endeavor and funeral preparations," wrote Rose.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.