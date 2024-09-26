Expand / Collapse search
Body language expert says Laundrie parents' first police encounter fair to question – but with major caveat

Body language expert Susan Constantine shared insight into the Laundries' first interaction with Florida police, shown in newly released bodycam

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Moment-by-moment breakdown of Brian Laundrie's parents as they meet police on their front porch the day Gabby Petito was reported missing.

Newly released bodycam video from the Laundrie family's first encounter with police after Gabby Petito's disappearance in 2021 shows some red flags, according to a body language expert – but she noted that the parents were smart for following the instructions of their lawyer.

"Their natural instinct, just like Casey Anthony and George Anthony, at the very beginning, they're going to be protective," Susan Constantine told Fox News Digital.

The bodycam video shows Christopher and Roberta Laundrie declining to speak with North Port police, who at the time were assisting a New York detective with the initial stages of the search for Petito.

Laundries at door North Port bodycam

Christopher and Roberta Laundrie answer their front door after police knocked on Sept. 11, 2021, looking for missing Gabby Petito. Their son had returned home to North Port, Florida, without her after the FBI says he killed her at a campsite north of Jackson, Wyoming, two weeks earlier. (North Port PD)

The parents' responses may invite questions, Constantine said. Some were even suspicious. But without a "cluster of behavior" – which she defines as three red flags across two channels within 7 seconds – she wouldn't call them out on their interaction with police.

Watch as Susan Constantine breaks down the Laundrie bodycam:

"There is reason to question," she said. "But you also have to look at it from a parent's point of view. What would you do if this happened to you?"

Constantine, who spent part of the week training West Virginia's Supreme Court justices on how to identify liars, also has a forthcoming book on how to spot "liars, cons, scammers, predators and criminals." 

She said it's fair to to question whether the Laundries knew more than they let on – but it was also proper for them to heed the advice of their attorney, who told them not to speak with investigators without him present.

North Port police recorded the encounter on Sept. 11, 2021, the day Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, reported her missing in her New York hometown. The video was just made public through public records requests. Police left after towing Petito's van from the Laundries' driveway.

Gabby Petito memorial outside Laundrie home

Mourners set up a makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito on the Laundries' front lawn in North Port, Florida, after her remains were found in Wyoming. She was engaged to their son, Brian Laundrie, who killed himself and left behind a note in which he confessed to causing her death. (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital)

Brian Laundrie drove it home from Wyoming, where the FBI says he killed Petito and left her at a campsite in the Bridger-Teton National Forest north of Jackson.

A family of travel bloggers found clues in their own dashcam video of the area, which helped authorities find her remains.

The slaying inspired Petito's parents to found a nonprofit foundation in her honor, assisting other families of missing persons and advocating against domestic violence.

Brian Laundrie (Instagram)

Brian Laundrie poses in an Instagram photo. He was the former fiance of Gabby Petito and the only suspect in her death after her remains were uncovered at a campsite the couple shared in the Bridger-Teton National Forest north of Jackson, Wyoming. (Instagram)

They have lobbied for federal legislation, some of which became law with bipartisan support, as well as lethality assessment laws in Florida, Utah and New York designed to give police grounds and authority to separate victims from their abusers.

The foundation donated $100,000 to the National Domestic Violence Hotline last year.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 (SAFE).