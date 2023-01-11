Expand / Collapse search
Body of Georgia boy pulled from lake after drowning while kayaking, deputies say

Deputies and firefighters in Carroll County, Georgia, recovered juvenile's body from private lake near Bowdon

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
The body of a juvenile boy in Georgia was pulled from a private lake Tuesday afternoon after officials say he drowned in a kayaking incident.

Deputies and firefighters recovered the body after searching the lake on a private property in Bowdon, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said.

The juvenile was 16 years old, local station WSB-TV reported.

"We are humbled by the assistance of all those involved in this operation and ask the public to pray for the safety of those working the recovery efforts and for the family of the victim," the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page.

Carroll County deputies, firefighters and Georgia Department of Natural Resources helped search the private lake in Bowdon, Georgia, on Tuesday to recover the body of a boy who overturned in a kayak and never resurfaced.

Carroll County deputies, firefighters and Georgia Department of Natural Resources helped search the private lake in Bowdon, Georgia, on Tuesday to recover the body of a boy who overturned in a kayak and never resurfaced. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Officials did not immediately release the identity of the boy or the circumstances that led to the kayak overturning.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office did not immediately identify the juvenile.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office did not immediately identify the juvenile. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Bowdon is a city located about 63 miles west of Atlanta.