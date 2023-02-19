Body found during search for Nicola Bulley, missing mother of 2: report

Police searching for Nicola Bulley have found a body in a river, reports say.

Lancashire police said they "sadly recovered a body" after being called to the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road at 11:35 GMT on Sunday, according to the BBC.

Although formal identification has not yet been made, Bulley's family "have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected," Lancashire police said in a tweeted statement.

Bulley, 45, vanished on Jan. 27 after dropping her children off at school. She was last seen walking her springer spaniel on a path by the river, but her cellphone was found on a nearby bench still connected to a work conference call and her dog was found between the bench and the river.

NICOLA BULLEY MYSTERY: FRIEND OF MISSING WOMAN INSISTS 'OTHER AVENUES' FOR POLICE TO EXPLORE

"The body was found about a mile from where she was last seen in the small village of St Michael's on Wyre," BBC states.

A specialist dive team ended its involvement Feb. 8 after two exhaustive days and some speculated that Bulley did not, in fact, fall into the river.

POLICE SEARCH FOR MISSING MOTHER OF TWO: CHILDREN ARE 'DESPERATE' TO HAVE HER HOME

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Peter Faulding, who led the search in the River Wyre in Lancashire, England, said his team had done all it could before pulling out of the search. The team used sonar equipment to search roughly three miles of the river but found nothing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Leanne Grace, a close friend of Bulley who now lives in Australia, begged police and the public to consider other angles as she insisted there was "no evidence" to back up the theory that Bulley fell into the river.

Fox News' Peter Aitken and Ian Leonard contributed to this report.