Blue city records 22 shootings and four murders over the weekend amid feud with feds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Preliminary crime statistics from this past weekend show 22 shootings in Chicago in a three-day span, resulting in 29 victims and four murder cases, according to the city's police department.

The numbers are subject to change and include incidents reported between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The victims include a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand who told police he had been the victim of a drive-by involving a black SUV, a 62-year-old man and 23-year-old woman who were both shot in the legs while sitting in a garage, and a 33-year-old man shot twice in the chest by an unidentified male after an argument. He died from his injuries.

The grim statistics come as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker continues to reject a plan from President Donald Trump to deploy the National Guard to Chicago to quell violence, a plan the governor claims is "Trump's invasion."

OPINION: IN CHICAGO'S KILLING FIELDS, ACTIVISTS CRY ABOUT TRUMP WHILE FAMILIES BURY KIDS

The weekend violence also includes an incident involving federal officers after someone allegedly rammed a Homeland Security vehicle at a protest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

Pritzker is suing the Trump administration in a bid to block the National Guard deployment. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WATCH: Protesters caught on camera obstructing agents in Chicago

Chicago police responded "to document the incident" and control traffic, but they said federal authorities were handling the investigation.

Fox News obtained an internal dispatch that appears to show Chicago police officers were ordered by their chief of patrol not to respond after Border Patrol agents called for help.

Chicago police, however, disputed claims that they failed to respond, calling it "misinformation."

THREE KILLED IN BLUE-CITY SHOOTINGS AS TRUMP THREATENS TO EXPAND FEDERAL CRIME CRACKDOWN

"The Chicago Police Department will always respond to anyone who is being attacked or is under the threat of physical harm," the department said. "For incidents involving federal immigration enforcement, CPD supervisors will respond to the scene and determine the appropriate course of action in accordance with city law."

Two drivers were arrested in connection with the alleged ramming attack. One of them was carrying a semiautomatic firearm, according to Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, who also said officers were unable to move and "were forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed U.S. citizen."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There have been nearly 1,200 shootings year to date in the Windy City, down by about 35% compared to the same span in 2024, which saw a staggering 1,778 shootings between January and October. Overall crime, however, is up 35% compared to 2021.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.