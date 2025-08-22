Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Three killed in blue-city shootings as Trump threatens to expand federal crime crackdown

President Donald Trump hints at deploying federal authorities to additional crime-ridden cities

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Trump says he’s ‘not playing games,’ indicates crime crackdowns could be coming to more cities Video

Trump says he’s ‘not playing games,’ indicates crime crackdowns could be coming to more cities

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reports on President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime that could be spreading to different parts of the country on ‘Special Report.’

Three people were shot to death in separate shootings in Chicago overnight, marking the latest string of violence in the Democratic-led city. 

The first incident occurred just after 10 p.m. when an individual approached two 38-year-old men while they were standing outside and began shooting, FOX 32 reported.  

Both men were shot in the side and were transported to local hospitals, where they died from their injuries. 

WOMAN KILLED IN BLUE CITY ROBBERY AS THREAT OF TRUMP TAKEOVER LOOMS WITH THIEVES TERRORIZING PUBLIC

Downtown Chicago

Three people were killed in two separate shootings in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.  (Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Less than one hour later, a 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were shot several times after an individual approached them on foot and began firing in their direction, the outlet reported. 

The pair were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, and the man was listed in stable condition. 

Chicago police have not made any arrests in either shooting, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the identities of the victims, according to FOX 32. 

WOMAN GUNNED DOWN IN 'SAFE' DC NEIGHBORHOOD AS TRUMP LAUNCHES FEDERAL POLICE TAKEOVER

Boats on the Chicago River

No arrests have been made in the separate overnight shootings that left three people dead and one injured in a Chicago suburb.  (Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The violence comes on the same day President Donald Trump threatened to expand his rollout of federal authorities in crime-ridden cities while visiting the U.S. Park Police Anacostia operations facility in Washington, D.C. 

"Everybody's safe now, everybody feels safe," Trump said. "It's our capital and I guess it used to be many years ago, say, but it's certainly not had a very good run. And you've got to be strong. You've got to be tough. You've got to do your job."

During his visit, Trump teased the possibility of expanding the deployment of federal law enforcement into additional cities throughout the country as the administration tries to tamp down crime rates. 

CHICAGO DRIVE-BY SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 4 DEAD, 14 WOUNDED

Downtown Chicago

The violence comes on the same day President Donald Trump teased the possibility of expanding the deployment of federal law enforcement officers into other cities.  (Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"We're going to make it safe, and we're going to then go on to other places, but we’re going to stay here for a while," Trump said. "We want to make this absolutely perfect." 

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
