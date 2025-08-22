Three killed in blue-city shootings as Trump threatens to expand federal crime crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people were shot to death in separate shootings in Chicago overnight, marking the latest string of violence in the Democratic-led city.

The first incident occurred just after 10 p.m. when an individual approached two 38-year-old men while they were standing outside and began shooting, FOX 32 reported.

Both men were shot in the side and were transported to local hospitals, where they died from their injuries.

Less than one hour later, a 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were shot several times after an individual approached them on foot and began firing in their direction, the outlet reported.

The pair were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, and the man was listed in stable condition.

Chicago police have not made any arrests in either shooting, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the identities of the victims, according to FOX 32.

The violence comes on the same day President Donald Trump threatened to expand his rollout of federal authorities in crime-ridden cities while visiting the U.S. Park Police Anacostia operations facility in Washington, D.C.

"Everybody's safe now, everybody feels safe," Trump said. "It's our capital and I guess it used to be many years ago, say, but it's certainly not had a very good run. And you've got to be strong. You've got to be tough. You've got to do your job."

During his visit, Trump teased the possibility of expanding the deployment of federal law enforcement into additional cities throughout the country as the administration tries to tamp down crime rates.

"We're going to make it safe, and we're going to then go on to other places, but we’re going to stay here for a while," Trump said. "We want to make this absolutely perfect."

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.