Chicago's killing fields: Activists cry about Trump while families bury kids

Over Labor Day weekend in 2025, Chicago endured yet another wave of gun violence that left at least nine people dead and 52 wounded. The victims spanned a wide range of ages, from 18-year-old Morgan Alaniz, shot in the Little Village neighborhood, to a 63-year-old man pulled lifeless from DuSable Harbor. The majority of these shootings occurred in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods, yet public response to this carnage has been markedly subdued.

Activists and organizers, including Black Lives Matter, who mobilized nationwide protests in 2020 following George Floyd's death — demanding justice and systemic change in the name of Black lives — have remained silent. They have not expressed a shred of empathy or solidarity for the victims of violence.

Instead, these same activists — the self-proclaimed conscience of America — have rallied in the streets of Chicago to protest President Donald Trump’s proposal to deploy the National Guard to halt the violence.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson rallied these protesters against the idea, framing it as an infringement on local sovereignty and invoking historical grievances. He shouted: "Are you prepared to defend this land that was built by slaves, a land that was built by Indigenous people?"

As filmmaker Eli Steele observed in his post on X: "After the Labor Day carnage in Chicago, @ChicagoMayor chooses racial politics as his power. This is the problem: the power of race rewards only its exploiter and fails to solve real-world problems. We have lived with this systemic failure since the 1960s. How many deaths have resulted?"

Steele's critique points to a deeper issue: the prioritization of racial narratives over pragmatic solutions. This selective outrage is not new. In the summer of 2020, Floyd's death by a White police officer sparked widespread activism, with millions marching under the banner that proclaimed "Black Lives Matter." Yet when violence claims Black lives at the hands of other Blacks, the silence is deafening.

Data from the Chicago Police Department consistently show that over 80% of homicide victims and offenders in the city are Black. The difference in reaction, as Steele implies, stems from the racial dynamics at play: one scenario fits a narrative of systemic oppression by White authority, while the other does not.

One of the reasons I launched my Walk Across America was to fight this troubling alliance of Black elites and White liberals who have done nothing but leverage racial identities for political power. We have been doing this since the civil rights era of the 1960s.

How much longer will we defer to the power of race over ideology?

How many more dead bodies will we see?

The only answer for us is to live in reality, to see things as they truly are.

I do not like the idea of federal intervention in Chicago because I am a true small-government conservative. But when a mother of a dead child asks me, "When is all this killing going to stop?" I am tired of telling her it will happen one day.

I am immensely proud of the work that my Project H.O.O.D. violence impact team has done on the streets in my South Side neighborhood, but I have long known that one death is too many.

If it takes the intervention of an outside military force to come in and, most importantly, arrest the criminals, then so be it. The far worse option is listening to Mayor Johnson, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the protesters on the street whose continued inaction in favor of racial gamesmanship will only lead to more deaths.

We can’t afford the greed of Black political elites or the delusions of White-guilt liberals any longer. Chicago residents, from Little Village to Bronzeville, deserve solutions grounded in facts and reality, not rhetoric.

Lock up the criminals — and only then will the city be able to move beyond weekends of tragedy toward a safer future for all.

