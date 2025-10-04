DHS says ICE agents in Chicago suburb 'boxed in by 10 cars' as tensions escalate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal agents were rammed and boxed in by 10 cars in Broadview, Ill., where anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crowds have been gathering for days, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

"Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area. There is a growing crowd and we are deploying special operations to control the scene," McLauglin wrote in a post on X.

The agents were reportedly unable to move their vehicles and had to exit. One of the drivers accused of ramming into the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon, according to McLaughlin. She said officers "were forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed U.S. citizen."

McLauglin noted the armed woman, who was a U.S. citizen, was named in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) intelligence bulletin. She reportedly doxxed agents and posted online, "Hey to all my gang let’s f--- those motherf------ up, don’t let them take anyone."

No law enforcement officers were seriously injured during the incident, according to McLaughlin. She said the situation is evolving.

The agents were reportedly performing a routine patrol in Broadview, a suburb of Chicago, when the alleged assault occurred.

The ICE processing center in Broadview has become a flashpoint for the protests. On Friday, Fox News witnessed more than a dozen protesters being arrested in the streets near the facility.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said on Friday that she and her team were blocked from accessing the Village of Broadview Municipal Building, located about 12 miles west of downtown Chicago. Noem and her team were apparently stopping for a "quick bathroom break." In the same post on X, Noem slammed Ill. Gov. JB Pritzker "and his cronies."

She also posted a video on Saturday of what appeared to be law enforcement activity, which was captioned "Chicago, we're here for you."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.