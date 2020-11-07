After learning of Biden win, Trump stops to take photo with bride at golf course

President Trump stopped to take a photo with a bride outside his golf course in Virginia on Saturday, shortly after learning news of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The president was golfing at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C., as the news was announced of Biden's projected win.

BIDEN WINS PRESIDENCY, TRUMP DENIED SECOND TERM IN WHITE HOUSE, FOX NEWS PROJECTS

The bride and a group that appeared to be wedding guests expressed support for the president, shouting, "We love you," and, "Thank you, Mr. President," in a video of the moment posted to Twitter.

Meanwhile, another newly wedded couple was photographed celebrating Biden's win at Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C.

The Trump campaign pushed back on the news Saturday, saying in a statement that "Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner" and that the election "is far from over."

"Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor," the campaign said. "Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media."

TRUMP VOWS TO KEEP FIGHTING - SAYS HE'LL USE 'EVERY ASPECT OF THE LAW'

The statement added that on Monday the Trump campaign will begin pursuing its "case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."

Biden, who campaigned on the promise of uniting a divided nation, urged Americans in a Saturday statement to "put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us" to deal with the country's challenges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," Biden said. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted, proving once again that democracy beats deep in the heart of America."