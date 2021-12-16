Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Biden warns unvaccinated Americans facing winter of 'severe illness and death'

President Biden said Thursday that Americans unvaccinated against the coronavirus are facing a winter of "severe illness and death."

"It’s here now and it’s spreading and it’s going to increase," the president said about the omicron variant while meeting with his coronavirus response team. "For unvaccinated we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death if you’re unvaccinated for themselves, their families, and the hospitals they will soon overwhelm."

"But, there’s good news," Biden added. "If you’re vaccinated and have your booster shot you’re protected from severe illness and death."

Biden’s warning comes almost a year into his presidency after repeating many times on the campaign trail that he was the candidate who would "shut down the virus" and blaming former President Trump for his "ineptitude" in slowing the spread.

On Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she expected reports of omicron cases in the U.S. to increase in the coming days.

The "variant of concern" has been detected in at least 36 states. Agency data based on national genomic sequencing analysis shows the omicron variant is estimated to represent around 3% of coronavirus cases in the U.S., including higher estimates in New York and New Jersey .

Some health officials have expressed reserved optimism that the coronavirus omicron strain could be a significant step in the pandemic's transition to becoming endemic, with one expert calling initial studies "the ideal situation for a virus." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY .

In other developments:

- France restricts travel from Britain to fight omicron

- Dogs, cats, and other animals are contracting COVID-19

- Dana Perino suggests Biden has failed to use 'vaccine diplomacy' to tackle COVID

- The Atlantic calls out CDC's 'flawed case' for school masking: Its go-to study based on 'very shaky science'

- CNN guest advises people to wear masks at Christmas whether 'vaccinated or not'

- Biden admin asks Supreme Court to reinstate mandates for many health care workers

White House: Biden plans to run for reelection with Harris in 2024

President Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024 with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

Jean-Pierre disclosed the president's plans when she was asked about a recent report from The Wall Street Journal in which Harris was asked if Biden intended to seek a second term.

"She didn't say yes," ABC News senior White House correspondent Mary K. Bruce noted. "She just said that the two of them hadn't talked about it. Of course, you all and the president himself has said that he does plan to seek reelection. So what's the disconnect here?"

"Well, I mean, I can't speak to a conversation that the vice president and the president have," Jean-Pierre replied. "I could only say what and reiterate what Jen [Psaki] has said, and what the president has said himself, that he is planning to run for reelection in 2024. I don't have any more to add."

When asked for clarification regarding whether Biden plans to keep Harris as his running mate if he runs again, Jean-Pierre said, "Yes, he does. There's no change."

Harris’ comments came amid speculation about whether the 79-year-old Biden will choose to run again, especially given his age and poor poll ratings. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- Harris says she and Biden haven't talked about reelection

- Biden awards Medal of Honor to three veterans of Iraq, Afghanistan

- Psaki skips Afghanistan in list of Biden's 'biggest foreign policy successes'

- Kamala Harris barely beating 'Let's go, Brandon' in Google searches

- Tucker Carlson: CNN's proposed 2024 presidential candidates prove they're out of touch with America

Fentanyl overdoses become No. 1 cause of death among US adults 18-45, data analysis shows

Fentanyl overdoses have surged to the leading cause of death for adults age 18-45, according to an analysis of U.S. government data.

Between 2020 and 2021, nearly 79,000 people between 18 and 45 — 37,208 in 2020 and 41,587 in 2021 — died of fentanyl overdoses, the data analysis from opioid awareness organization Families Against Fentanyl shows.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be deadly even in very small amounts, and other drugs -- including heroin, meth, and marijuana -- can be laced with the dangerous drug. Mexico and China are the primary sources for the flow of fentanyl into the United States, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Comparatively, between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 15, 2021, there were more than 53,000 COVID-19 deaths among those between ages 18 and 49, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"This is a national emergency. America’s young adults — thousands of unsuspecting Americans — are being poisoned," James Rauh, founder of Families Against Fentanyl, said in a statement. "It is widely known that illicit fentanyl is driving the massive spike in drug-related deaths. A new approach to this catastrophe is needed."

In the first five months of 2021 alone, more than 42,600 fentanyl overdose deaths were reported, which represents an increase of more than 1,000 fentanyl deaths per month compared to the same time period in 2020. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- CBP officers in Texas seize more than $3M worth of methamphetamine at US-Mexico border

- Los Angeles police looking for 'Two O’Clock Rock' burglar who places rock in front of targeted businesses

- New York AG looking into man's death weeks after he burst into flames in case involving stun gun, hand sanitizer

- Jacqueline Avant’s suspected killer pleads not guilty to fatal shooting during alleged home invasion

- Baltimore police identify officer on life support after she was ambushed and shot

- US carried out 11 executions in 2021, fewest since 1988, report says

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Urban Meyer's daughter vows 'war' after NFL's Jaguars fire coach

- Salvation Army 'Red Kettle' donations lagging after posting racism guide

- Keanu Reeves reveals how he was really feeling at time of viral 'sad' photo

- Connecticut school board meeting boils over resulting in board member being punched in face

- Harvard waives ACT, SAT admission requirement for graduating classes through 2030

- NBC anchors hit Nancy Pelosi for comments about how lawmakers should be able to trade individual stocks

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Kellogg's reaches tentative agreement with striking workers

- State Farm accused of discrimination by former employee

- Morgan Stanley telling workers to stay home through the end of the year

- Garland praises court for rejecting Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement

- California utility faces $550M in penalties for 5 wildfires

- Fox Business Poll: Higher crime rates across the US a large concern for voters

- Real estate company releases projections for hottest housing markets

SOME PARTING WORDS

Fox Business' Mike Rowe on Thursday night argued that the low U.S. labor participation rate paired with high unemployment is a "matter of national security."

Rowe, host of Discovery Channel’s "Dirty Jobs," who often advocates for Americans to pursue jobs in the trades, issued the warning during an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"This is no longer a matter of a skills gap or a few million people unemployed and employers frustrated because of the mismatching skills," Rowe said. "This is a matter of national security."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.