CNN guest advises people to wear masks at Christmas whether 'vaccinated or not'

In preparation for the holidays, frequent CNN guest Dr. William Schaffer appeared on the liberal network to advise families to keep wearing masks when with family and friends.

On Thursday, CNN Newsroom host Alisyn Camerota asked Schaffer if he would recommend people gathering with their loved ones this holiday season, even if they’re vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"Should we be getting together with our vaccinated loved ones or do you not recommend it?" Camerota asked.

"I would recommend that we hang our stockings with care. I think we have to be careful. If we’re all going to get together, we should all be vaccinated and preferentially boosted. We should wear our masks if we’re uncertain," Dr. Schaffer said.

"And another thing we can do is," he added. "We could all get tested the morning of our getting-together."

Camerota pushed back on that idea saying, "That’s a little easier said than done, Dr. Schaffer. You know, it’s not that easy to get those at-home rapid tests right now still."

"It’s not a panacea, but it’s something some people certainly can. Think about it," Schaffer admitted

He later recommended that people should wear masks "to any group event indoors whether you’re vaccinated or not" before promoting more vaccinations.

"And I would certainly say if you’re going to any group event indoors whether you’re vaccinated or not, please wear your mask. And yes, I join the chorus of everyone saying vaccination vaccination vaccination. If you had your first dose, bring those children in age 5 and older. And if you hadn’t gotten your booster and you’re eligible, run, do not walk, and get vaccinated," Schaffer said.

This recommendation comes after New York and California announced new mask mandates and restrictions within their states.

Dr. William Schaffer is a professor of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.