Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

CNN guest advises people to wear masks at Christmas whether 'vaccinated or not'

Dr. William Schaffer also suggested everyone get tested the morning of family gatherings.

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Media top headlines December 16 Video

Media top headlines December 16

In media news today, a Huffington Post reporter says Manchin called him 'bulls---' CNBC's Jim Cramer gets slammed for claiming government 'has a right' to force people to obey it, and longtime ex-CNN producer John Griffin had marital trouble prior to his arrest.

In preparation for the holidays, frequent CNN guest Dr. William Schaffer appeared on the liberal network to advise families to keep wearing masks when with family and friends. 

On Thursday, CNN Newsroom host Alisyn Camerota asked Schaffer if he would recommend people gathering with their loved ones this holiday season, even if they’re vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"Should we be getting together with our vaccinated loved ones or do you not recommend it?" Camerota asked.

"I would recommend that we hang our stockings with care. I think we have to be careful. If we’re all going to get together, we should all be vaccinated and preferentially boosted. We should wear our masks if we’re uncertain," Dr. Schaffer said. 

NY GYM OWNERS REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH NEW MASK MANDATE: ‘THEY’VE ALREADY DESTROYED OUR BUSINESS’ 

"And another thing we can do is," he added. "We could all get tested the morning of our getting-together." 

Camerota pushed back on that idea saying, "That’s a little easier said than done, Dr. Schaffer. You know, it’s not that easy to get those at-home rapid tests right now still."

REDONDO BEACH, CA - JULY 27: Let Them Breathe, an anti-mask group, gather to protest at the Redondo Beach Unified School District building on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Redondo Beach, CA.(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

REDONDO BEACH, CA - JULY 27: Let Them Breathe, an anti-mask group, gather to protest at the Redondo Beach Unified School District building on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Redondo Beach, CA.(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"It’s not a panacea, but it’s something some people certainly can. Think about it," Schaffer admitted 

He later recommended that people should wear masks "to any group event indoors whether you’re vaccinated or not" before promoting more vaccinations.

"And I would certainly say if you’re going to any group event indoors whether you’re vaccinated or not, please wear your mask. And yes, I join the chorus of everyone saying vaccination vaccination vaccination. If you had your first dose, bring those children in age 5 and older. And if you hadn’t gotten your booster and you’re eligible, run, do not walk, and get vaccinated," Schaffer said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: People wear face coverings while riding a Los Angeles Metro Rail train on December 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: People wear face coverings while riding a Los Angeles Metro Rail train on December 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This recommendation comes after New York and California announced new mask mandates and restrictions within their states.

Dr. William Schaffer is a professor of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Lindsay Kornick is an Associate Editor for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @lmkornick.