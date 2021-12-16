Harvard waives ACT, SAT admission requirement for graduating classes through 2030

Harvard University has waived the ACT and SAT standardized testing requirement for graduating classes of students through 2030, a total of four application cycles.

The announcement was made on Thursday and said that the decision was due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its continued impact on access to testing for high school age students, Harvard College will allow students to apply for admission without requiring SAT or ACT scores for the upcoming admitted classes of ’27, ’28, ’29, and ’30," the announcement said.

The announcement noted that the current admissions cycle, the class of 2026, is the second year in which standardized tests were not required for admission into the university.

Noting that standardized tests are only one factor considered for admission, the blog post said that accomplishments outside the classroom are considered as well.

"Consistent with Harvard’s whole-person admissions process, standardized tests are one factor among many considered. Accomplishments in and out of the classroom during the high school years — including extracurricular activities, community involvement, employment, and family responsibilities — are considered as part of the admissions process," the blog post states.

William R. Fitzsimmons, dean of admissions and financial aid at Harvard University said that students who do not submit standardized testing scores will not be placed at a disadvantage during the admissions process.

"Students who do not submit standardized test scores will not be disadvantaged in their application process," said Fitzsimmons. "Their applications will be considered on the basis of what they have presented, and they are encouraged to send whatever materials they believe would convey their accomplishments in secondary school and their promise for the future."

Harvard did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.