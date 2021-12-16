Harris says she and Biden haven't talked about reelection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris said she and President Biden have not discussed whether he plans to run for a second term, even after the White House’s assurances that the president intends to do so.

"I’m not going to talk about our conversations, but I will tell you this without any ambiguity: We do not talk about nor have we talked about reelection, because we haven’t completed our first year and we’re in the middle of a pandemic," Harris told The Wall Street Journal in an interview Wednesday.

VP HARRIS SITS DOWN FOR IMAGE-BOOSTING INTERVIEW AMID REPORTED OFFICE TURMOIL

"I’ll be very honest: I don’t think about it, nor have we talked about it," she added. "We’re building back up our economy, and we are reestablishing America’s role in the context of our allies and partners around the world."

Harris’ comments follow a flood of speculation about whether the 79-year-old Biden will run again, given his age and plummeting poll ratings. Democratic strategists have set their sights on Harris, who has faced allegations of fostering a toxic work environment since she assumed office less than a year ago. A recent exodus of top staffers from the vice president’s office has only fueled the rumors.

CNN reported last month that "many in the vice president's circle fume" that Harris is not being "adequately prepared or positioned, and instead is being sidelined" in her role as vice president.

Harris recently sat down for an image-boosting interview with her hometown newspaper, talking about how her "responsibility as an elected leader is to go to the people."

Meanwhile, a Hill/HarrisX survey published Tuesday reported that 50% of registered voters disapprove of Harris performance so far, while 43% approve and 7% were unsure.

During Wednesday’s interview, Harris also declined to say whether she has advised the president to endorse an exception to the filibuster rules for voting legislation, which is being pushed by administration allies.

"Ultimately, you know the Senate is going to have to make a decision about the filibuster," Harris told the Journal.