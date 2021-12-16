Kamala Harris barely beating 'Let's go, Brandon' in Google searches

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris is barely beating the anti-Biden slogan, "Let’s go, Brandon," in Google searches as the former California senator attempts to beat back negative press about her performance thus far in office.

According to Google Trends, "Let’s go, Brandon," reached its peak popularity in web search inquiries on Nov. 1, one month after the slogan, which really means "F--- Joe Biden," took the internet by storm.

VP HARRIS SITS DOWN FOR IMAGE-BOOSTING INTERVIEW AMID REPORTED OFFICE TURMOIL

Between Oct. 5 and Nov. 8, the phrase consistently beat Harris in web search inquiries. Harris saw a spike in searches on Nov. 19, the biggest surge since she was sworn in, after President Biden briefly transferred presidential power to her while undergoing a colonoscopy under anesthetic. Since then, "Let’s go, Brandon," has remained relatively neck-and-neck with Harris in Google search inquiries as of Thursday.

When broken down over the last 30 days, the search data shows the top three related searches for Harris are "Kamala Harris cookware," "Kamala Harris acting president," and "Kamala Harris Supreme Court."

The top related searches for "Let’s go, Brandon" were "Let’s go, Brandon Urban Dictionary," "Let’s go, Brandon store," and "Let’s go, Brandon coin."

The top five states for showing interest in the anti-Biden rallying cry were South Dakota, Alaska, West Virginia, Utah and Maine. The top five states for interest in "Kamala Harris" were North Dakota, Virginia, South Carolina, Louisiana and Iowa.

On Wednesday, Biden was greeted with "Let’s Go, Brandon" chants upon arriving in Kentucky to survey the tornado damage that killed dozens in the state. The president’s age and plummeting approval ratings have caused Democratic strategists to set their sights on Harris, who has faced allegations of fostering a toxic work environment since she assumed office less than a year ago. A recent exodus of top staffers from the vice president’s office has only fueled the rumors.

CNN reported last month that "many in the vice president's circle fume" that Harris is not being "adequately prepared or positioned, and instead is being sidelined" in her role as vice president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris recently sat down for an image-boosting interview with her hometown newspaper, talking about how her "responsibility as an elected leader is to go to the people."

Meanwhile, a Hill/HarrisX survey published Tuesday reported that 50% of registered voters disapprove of Harris performance so far, while 43% approve and 7% were unsure.