©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Urban Meyer's daughter vows 'war' after Jaguars fire coach: 'I think you just released the kraken in me'

Urban Meyer was 2-11 as Jaguars head coach.

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Urban Meyer’s daughter vowed that the saga involving her father following his ouster as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars was far from over.

Gigi Meyer posted a message on her Instagram Stories after her father's brief tenure with the Jaguars ended. Meyer was fired early Thursday after former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo claimed the former coach kicked him during a practice in the offseason.

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after defeating the Oregon Ducks, 42-20, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Jan. 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"The spirit of the enemy is in full force battle mode in this world & in people," Gigi Meyer, who is a fitness coach, wrote on Instagram. "This is war. We all know who wins in the end."

She added another message.

"The enemy (aka the world) REALLY doesn’t wanna see good people win.

"& you can argue whether my dad is a ‘good person’ or not based on what you see in the media.

"(super reliable source of info as we know)

"Anyone who truly knows us knows how incredible he is as a person.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stands on the sideline during the final minutes of a game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville. Urban Meyer's tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after an accumulation of missteps. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

"& the world hates any platform we have, so he’s going to create chaos to destroy it.

JAGUARS FIRE URBAN MEYER: A TIMELINE OF THE FIRST-YEAR NFL COACH'S TUMULTUOUS SEASON

"Little does he know he’s making it stronger.

"It’s not over. Keep watching."

Gigi Meyer then posted photos of herself with her father at her wedding and other photos with Ohio State and Florida college football players.

"The enemy wants us to crumble & crawl into a hole. But I think you just released the kraken in me," she added. "This isn’t about peoples opinions. I don’t care. But when there’s lies & ppl full on after my family… Then I have a problem & I won’t stay quiet."

The Jaguars decided to fire Meyer after a tumultuous 11 months with the team.

"Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the balance of the 2021 season. Darrell succeeds Urban Meyer," team owner Shad Khan said. "After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen. 

Coach Urban Meyer and daughter Gigi Meyer attend BODY at ESPYs at Milk Studios on July 14, 2015 in Hollywood. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ESPN)

"Trent Baalke continues as our general manager and will work with Darrell to ensure that our team will be inspired and competitive while representing Jacksonville proudly over our final four games of the season. In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season."

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com