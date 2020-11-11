Biden transition 'moving forward,' awaiting GSA confirmation of election results

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Biden transition hangs in limbo, awaiting GSA certification for results to become official

The Biden transition is hanging in limbo, awaiting the General Services Administration’s certification, which will give President-elect Joe Biden and his team the power to make decisions about the future of the federal government-- but the incoming administration is "moving forward" anyway, urging the GSA to "move quickly" and "respect" the "will of the American people."

A Biden-Harris transition spokesperson told Fox News that the transition "is moving forward with preparations so that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are ready to lead our country on Day One and meet the pressing challenges facing our nation."

The GSA has not yet made an "ascertainment" decision -- the formal declaration set up by the 1963 Presidential Transition Act. Until that ascertainment is made, the Biden team can not formally begin the transition process. The GSA has defended its precedent, which they said was “established by the Clinton Administration in 2000.”

A GSA spokesperson told Fox News that an ascertainment has not yet been made and that the GSA and its administrator will continue to abide by, and fulfill, all requirements under the law. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

- Biden transition team not ruling out legal action if Trump admin doesn't cooperate

- Biden calls for unity, but some fellow Democrats contradict message with spite toward Trump supporters

- Biden transition argues agency review teams represent 'diversity of ideology and background'

- Biden team can’t get intelligence reports until Trump concedes

- Biden transition reveals 'agency review teams' amid spat over transfer of power

- Trump would concede, work on peaceful transition if legal fight falls short, sources say, despite tweets



Nevada poll worker tells ‘Ingraham Angle’ she saw blatant voter fraud

Voter fraud was allegedly committed in Nevada during the early voting period, according to a Clark County poll worker who told Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” what she said she witnessed in an exclusive interview Tuesday night.

The whistleblower, whose identity was hidden, told host Laura Ingraham that she noticed white envelopes being passed around and ripped open near a Biden-Harris van while on a walk during her lunch break. The envelope handlers then leaned against the side of the van in order to mark the papers, which she recognized as ballots.

“As I got closer, I thought, ‘Those are ballots,’” she said. “I walked by four or five times. On the next time I walked by, they were putting them in the envelopes. They were putting them in a white and pink envelope.”

The same worker has released a sworn affidavit to the Trump campaign disclosing what she claimed to have witnessed. The affidavit, which has been submitted to the Justice Department, also claims voters were allowed to cast ballots without valid identification. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Nevada election worker alleges voting irregularities, Trump campaign submits affidavit to DOJ

- Pennsylvania Postal worker's claims of voter fraud come under question

- Trey Gowdy says those alleging voter fraud have a 'responsibility to prove it'

- Tucker Carlson: Rampant polling errors 'amounted to voter suppression'



Biden coronavirus adviser wants US to distribute vaccine globally before it's available to all Americans

Oncologist Dr. Zeke Emanuel, one of 10 advisory board members named to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus task force, has pushed the U.S. and other countries to not hoard a coronavirus vaccine.

Emanuel, who served as a key architect of the Affordable Care Act under the Obama administration, co-authored a paper in September in which he encouraged officials to follow the "Fair Priority Model," which calls for a "fair international distribution of vaccine," rather than what he and his co-authors characterized as "vaccine nationalism."

The Trump administration had said that the U.S. will share any coronavirus vaccine it develops with other countries after American needs are met and that the U.S. will not coordinate with the World Health Organization (WHO) on distribution. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- COVID-19 vaccine by the numbers: U.S., EU lead orders

- Melatonin eyed as possible coronavirus treatment, study suggests



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- GOP-bashing, softball questions take center stage at Biden's first presser as president-elect

- Pompeo rejects criticism of 'second Trump administration' remark, says US has 'one president ... at a time'

- Florida's DeSantis moves to allow citizens to shoot looters, rioters targeting businesses

- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offers $1 million reward for evidence of voter fraud

- Portland city commissioner who wants to defund the police called 911 on Lyft driver

- Woman in only underwear and T-shirt forces plane to divert from Texas to Alabama



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Boeing loses more 737 MAX orders, eyes jet's US return but Europe tariffs loom

- China leads global auto industry recovery from virus with Oct sales rising 12.5%

- California voters reject revamp to property tax system

- China's ByteDance challenges Trump's TikTok divestiture order

- Alibaba shares plunge after more Chinese regulatory threats

- Walmart teams up with GM's Cruise to test grocery delivery with self-driving cars



#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History.”



SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson discussed political polling on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday, one week after the 2020 elections, saying the polling was “profoundly wrong, they’re pretending otherwise.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.