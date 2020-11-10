Woman in only underwear and T-shirt forces plane to divert from Texas to Alabama

It’s probably a good idea to wear pants on an airplane.

A flight headed to Houston was forced to land early in Alabama last week to deal with an passenger who was allegedly acting unruly. When the plane landed, the woman was reportedly only wearing a T-shirt and underwear.

A spokesperson for the CommutAir confirmed to Fox News that the incident occurred on one of the airline’s flights (which was operating as a United Express flight at the time) from Jacksonville to Houston. After handing the situation in Mobile, the flight continued to Houston.

Sierra Nicole McClinton is facing charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, Fox 10 TV reports.

According to reports, McClinton got into an altercation with another passenger on the flight. When a flight attendant could not calm her down, McClinton was detained until the plane could divert to Mobile, Ala.

Authorities said that McClinton appeared to be intoxicated when she arrived in Mobile. She allegedly continued to disobey their commands and yelled obscenities. According to Fox 10 TV, the Mobile Airport Authority Police Department said McClinton caused the initial disturbance on the plane.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for CommutAir said, “CommutAir flight 4332, operating as United Express from Jacksonville to Houston, diverted to Mobile when a passenger became disruptive. The aircraft landed safely in Mobile where law enforcement officials met the aircraft at the gate. The flight continued on to Houston shortly after.”