Tucker Carlson: Rampant polling errors 'amounted to voter suppression'

The polls leading up to the 2020 election were "demonstrably" wrong and "nearly all their mistakes helped Joe Biden," Tucker Carlson argued Monday night.

The Real Clear Politics polling average had the former vice president ahead in national polls by 7.2% in the popular vote and the final Quinnipiac poll had him up 11% over President Trump, however, his current lead is just over 3%.

"None of these errors were limited to one polling outfit. Most of the polls were way off. It's not just annoying, it's significant," the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host said.

"Bad polling has an effect, a big effect at many levels. ... It's significant. Research shows that polls influence voting behavior," Carlson said.

"So, effectively, all those errors amounted to voter suppression, and it's really clear why. When people believe that their candidate can't win, and that's what the polls told us, ... they're less likely to vote for that candidate and much less likely to send them money."

A McGill University and University of Toronto study concluded: "Polls may lead people not to vote for a given party because that party is perceived to be unlikely to win."

"Didn't need researchers to show us that. That's obvious. Maybe that's why they did it. We don't know. We should find out," he added.

"We don't know how many votes were stolen on Tuesday night. We don't know anything about the software that many say was rigged. We don't know. We ought to find out, but here's what we do know. On a larger level, at the highest levels, actually, our system isn't what we thought it was. It's not as fair as it should be. Not even close. Sorry. Hate to say that," he concluded.

Another "massive source of election interference," Carlson added, is how public health authorities and politicians "leveraged the coronavirus pandemic to move votes."

He pointed to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who said, "Now we take Georgia and then we change America" in the middle of a crowd celebrating Biden and Harris after they were projected to the win the presidential election.