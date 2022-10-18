Expand / Collapse search
Biden stumbles through abortion speech, closes with 'thank you, I'm sorry'

President Biden said it's 'critical' for voters to elect Democrats in November

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
President Biden stumbled his way through an abortion speech on Tuesday and closed by saying "thank you, I'm sorry."

President Biden stumbled through an abortion speech on Tuesday and closed by saying, "Thank you, I'm sorry."

Biden gave the speech on Tuesday during a "Restore Roe" rally held by the Democratic National Committee that was held at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Biden, while trying to express his support for abortion rights and Roe v. Wade, said that he "pushed hard" for married couples in their bedroom.

"The right that I pushed hard, and it finally got changed, the married couples in the privacy of their bedroom, excuse me, I'm thinking about the Dobbs decision," Biden said during the speech.

BIDEN VOWS TO CODIFY ABORTION RIGHTS IF DEMOCRATS MAINTAIN CONTROL: 'WE CAN DO THIS'

President Joe Biden looks over the crowd as he leaves a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre on Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

During the speech, Biden also mispronounced Obergefell, when referencing Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court decision that required states to recognize and license same-sex marriages in 2015.

He also concluded the speech by telling the audience, "Thank you, I'm sorry."

"I was apologizing for my back, my mother would be very angry. I was talking with people with my back to them. I apologize. So thank you all so very, very much," Biden said.

WHITE HOUSE MUM ON WHETHER BIDEN REGRETS CALLING GEORGIA ELECTION LAW 'JIM CROW 2.0' AFTER RECORD EARLY VOTING

President Joe Biden highlighted issues pertaining to women’s reproductive health and promised to codify access to abortion. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

During the speech, Biden renewed his commitment to signing a law "codifying Roe" in January if Democrats hold the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

He blasted "extremist Republicans" during the speech and said that it's "critical" for voters to elect more Democrats to congress.

President Joe Biden fumbled over his words and confused Supreme Court cases during a rally in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Folks, if we do that, here's a promise I make to you and the American people. The first bill that I send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade and when Congress passes it, I'll sign it in January," Biden said. "If Republicans get their way with a national ban, it won't matter where you live in America. So let me be very clear. If such a bill were to pass in the next several years, I'll veto it," Biden said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.