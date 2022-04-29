Biden student debt cancellation may worsen inflation; US Marine vet dies fighting alongside Ukrainians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

STUDENT DEBT TRAP - The inflation crisis in the U.S. will only worsen if President Biden cancels large swaths of student debt. One expert, Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), warned that student "debt cancellation may be an extremely appealing political talking point, but it is not good policy." Continue reading …

‘PHOTO FINISH’ – Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is causing ‘havoc and mayhem,’ and the recall effort will be a 'photo finish,' deputy DA says. Continue reading …

GUNS AND CRIME - The New York Times recently argued that 2020’s hike in legal gun purchases has aided crime spikes, an explanation experts deny. Continue reading …

SAUDI RESPONSE - Saudi Arabia will likely look to develop its own nuclear capabilities should an Iran nuclear deal go through, experts told Fox News Digital. Continue reading …

US MARINE KILLED - American citizen and Marine veteran Willy Joseph Cancel died fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, the man’s widow told Fox News. Continue reading …

COMBATING ‘DISINFORMATION’ - Jen Psaki defended a DHS effort to combat "disinformation" on issues related to COVID-19 and elections. Continue reading …

BRIAN KILMEADE – Fox host warned that President Biden's new department on "disinformation" turns Orwell's fiction into a reality. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Fox host showcased Ron DeSantis' leadership when it comes to improving Florida in the face of a media onslaught. Continue reading …

COMING TO COLLECT - The Department of Justice sued Paul Manafort, who worked on Trump's 2016 campaign, for just under $3 million. Continue reading …

KLEPTOCRI--K--YEAH- Twitter users were shocked by Biden’s latest gaffe during a public statement on holding Russian oligarchs responsible for their corruption. Continue reading …

LIMBAUGH BOOK DUE - Heroes of Liberty will release a children’s book about late talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh next month. Continue reading …



PAINTED AS ‘FASCISTS’ - MSNBC, other liberal outlets repeatedly paint opponents, conservatives as 'fascists' to viewers. Continue reading …

MINISTRY OF TRUTH? - Critics have taken aim at the Biden admin for the creation of a new "Disinformation Governance Board" slated to combat misinformation. Continue reading …

FREE SPEECH RUSE - Chris Hayes said conservatives’ claim to promote free speech is a ruse to hide a "thuggish and authoritarian" power play to control thought. Continue reading …

MUSK’S TWITTER PURCHASE - New York Times columnist Ezra Klein breaks with fellow liberals distraught over Musk's Twitter purchase: 'A good thing.' Continue reading …

BRANDON MICHON - I'm a dad who wants schools to teach kids how to read — not how to be gender-fluid. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - The Biden administration announced its own Ministry of Truth Thursday. This will be called the Disinformation Governance Board. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – The Fox News host said the White House’s new Disinformation Governance Board will police people's opinions. Continue reading …

DOUG SCHOEN - Moves to curb Big Tech's power over news and publishing find widespread support. Continue reading …

STEPHEN MOORE – The U.S. economy shrank at the beginning of 2022 and stagflation could be next. Continue reading …

NFL DRAFT RD. 1 – What to know about the NFL Draft’s Number 1 pick, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Travon Walker. Continue reading …

STAR-PACKED WITNESSES – Who are the celebrity witnesses awaiting the chance to testify at the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial? Continue reading …

COLLEGE DROPOUTS MAKE IT BIG – Take a look at eight prominent Americans who left college behind and made it big. Continue reading …

BUFFETT REDUX - Not only is Warren Buffett alive and kicking, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway will declare it has trounced the market … again. Continue reading …

LATE-NIGHT HOST LEAVING - James Corden will leave the "Late Late Show" next spring after over eight years as host. Continue reading …

"But [Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis] been under relentless assault by the press for his entire term as governor …. in the past year alone, he's taken on the Left more aggressively than any U.S. governor in modern memory."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

