Reaction to Biden's latest 'alarming' Russia gaffe: 'America deserves better'

Twitter users were shocked by President Joe Biden’s latest gaffe during a public statement on holding Russian oligarchs responsible for their corruption.

During a speech given on Thursday, the president announced a new $33 billion spending package to provide more aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

When Biden began talking about holding corrupt Russian oligarch’s responsible for their actions, he made a major verbal stumble that broke Twitter.

He said, "I'm also sending to Congress a comprehensive package of that will enhance our underlying effort to accommodate the Russian oligarchs and make sure we take their - take their ill begotten gains. We're going to accommodate them. We're going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes and all their ill-begotten gains of Putin’s kleptocri- k- yeah, kleptocracy- klep- — the guys who are the kleptocracies. Ha. Ha. Ha. But these are bad guys."

Townhall shared the quick clip of Biden’s vocal flub to Twitter, and captioned it, writing, "Biden’s brain just broke, again."

"Alarming," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted.

Conservative podcast host Keith Malinak tweeted a snarky question, writing, "To the person who typed the word ‘Kleptocracy’ into Biden's teleprompter...is this your first day on the job???"

RNC Press Secretary Emma Vaughn wrote, "Bold moves from the White House using ‘kleptocracy’ in a Biden speech."

Congressional candidate for the state of Georgia Vernon Jones addressed First Lady Jill Biden in his caption. He tweeted, "@DrBiden, this has to end. Stop allowing your husband to be abused. For the love of your family and country, put his health first. Take President Biden home before it’s to[sic] late."

"America deserves better," America Matters executive director Jim Hanson tweeted.

"What just happened?" the RNC Research account asked.

The Blaze tweeted, "Biden's brain stops working in middle of speech."

Washington Times columnist Tim Young tweeted, "Joe Biden struggling to say ‘Kleptocracy,’ which is ironic since his family literally is one."

Townhall.com’s Spencer Brown mocked the gaffe, along with another one of the president’s past infamous remarks, tweeting, "Biden's Ranking of Bad Individuals: Out: ‘Corn Pop was a bad dude.’ In: 'Putin's Klep, klep, kl, kleptocracy, gonna klep... these are bad guys...'"

RedState managing editor Jennifer Van Laar tweeted, "Wtf … I love knowing that now more people will see this video since it won’t be suppressed by Twitter."

And Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., commented, "China is laughing at us."