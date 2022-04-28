Expand / Collapse search
James Corden exiting ‘The Late Late Show' in 2023

Corden will have been at the CBS late-night show for over eight years once he departs next year

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
James Corden is set to leave the "Late Late Show" next summer.

He will have been at the CBS late-night show for over eight years once he departs in 2023.

"It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]," Corden told Deadline in a statement. "I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

Corden's contract was set to expire in August, but he renewed his contract with the network until spring of 2023.

"We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on ‘The Late Late Show,’" George Cheeks, the president of CBS, said in a statement obtained by The New York Times.

Corden, who is known for sketches like "Carpool Karaoke" which has featured the likes of Adele, Justin Bieber and more, has helmed the late-night show since 2015.

He took over for Craig Ferguson.

It's unclear what Corden will do once his contract is finished, but it's been reported that he will address his exit during Thursday's monologue.

In Decemeber, Corden spoke about his next move, noting that the talk show wasn't a "final destination" for him but more of a "stop on a journey."

"I’m so conscious of wanting it to always be fresh," he told Variety. "I want it to always be fresh and alive. And in the same token, I never really saw this job as a final destination. I saw it as a stop on a journey. So I honestly don’t know the answer to that."

Reps for Corden did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. 
 

