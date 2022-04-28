Jaguars select Travon Walker: What to know about the 2022 NFL Draft's No. 1 pick

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Jacksonville Jaguars made Travon Walker the No. 1 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night as one of the league’s premier events took place in Las Vegas.

Walker was one of two defensive linemen who really could’ve been the top pick in the draft. Experts said Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson could have also been a No. 1 overall selection if it wasn’t going to be the Georgia standout.

Jaguars fans will get to know Walker well throughout his career in Jacksonville.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Read below for a list of things to know about Walker before the 2022 NFL season kicks off later this year.

-

High school star

Walker played at Upson-Lee in Georgia. He came to Georgia ranked No. 2 defensively among defensive linemen. He was a five-star prospect, according to 247 Sports, and played in the 2019 All-American Bowl.

Where did Walker play in college?

Walker played for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2019 to 2021. He started to play his freshman year with the Bulldogs, appearing in nine games and recording 15 tackles. He had 2.5 sacks in his first season.

In the pandemic-impacted second season in 2020, Walker managed to play in seven games and had 13 tackles with 2.5 sacks to his credit

Walker was a part of the fierce national-championship-winning Georgia defense that outlasted Alabama to win the title during the 2021 season. He had 33 tackles, six sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss.

Thriving in big moments

Walker had a career game in the College Football Playoff national championship against Alabama. He had a career-high seven QB hurries on Bryce Young as the Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980.

NFL DRAFT 2022: JAGUARS SELECT DEFENSIVE LINEMAN TRAVON WALKER WITH NO. 1 PICK

Measurables

Walker is listed at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds. His arms measured at 35 1/2 inches and his hands measured at 10 3/4 inches. He ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash with a 35.5 vertical jump. He ran a 6.89-second three-cone drill and a 4.32-second 20-yard shuttle.

Jaguars defense

Walker is set to play on the same defense as linebacker Josh Allen and K’Lavon Chaisson as well as Malcolm Brown, Foley Fatukasi and Roy Robertston-Harris.

Jacksonville’s defense has been one of the worst in the last three years. The team ranked 28th in points allowed and 20th in yards allowed in 2021. The team hasn’t been in the top five in those defensive categories since the 2018 team.

Jacksonville’s hope

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the Walker pick this year and the Trevor Lawrence pick last year, Jacksonville is hoping turn it around. Jacksonville has only made the playoffs once since the 2008 season and only three times since 2000.

Walker can definitely provide the jolt the Jaguars need to get back to the top of the division and the playoffs.