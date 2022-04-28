MSNBC, other liberal outlets repeatedly paint opponents, conservatives as 'fascists' to viewers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hillary Clinton sounded like she was on MSNBC Wednesday during the funeral of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright when she warned "fascism" could overwhelm the country if "dictators" and "demagogues" are not thwarted.

While Albright promoted her 2018 book "Fascism: A Warning" that year on MSNBC, interviewer Mika Brzezinski noted the "timing" of the book was "incredible," an obvious allusion to former President Donald Trump.

MSNBC has a particular fascination with the term "fascism," the far-right authoritative form of government, as have a number of liberal media networks, with the phrase used repeatedly by both pundits and guests over the last several years while analyzing the Republican Party.

MSNBC guest Fernand Amandi recently called on the citizens of Florida to defy Gov. Ron Desantis’ "fascist move" to strip Disney of its special governance status in the Sunshine State.

Just a few weeks prior, MSNBC’s Joy Reid gleefully said "bro-fascist" Elon Musk was defending conservatives' right to "spew bile online" when it was announced the Tesla CEO had made an offer to purchase the social media company. Reid has repeatedly used the term fascism to describe conservative behavior.

Far-left radio host Dean Obeidallah echoed the claims of many other MSNBC frequenters when he declared on the channel that the GOP is a "white nationalist movement" and a "fascist threat to our nation."

"That’s not hyperbolic, it’s academic," he added.

Numerous other instances of MSNBC personalities sounding the alarm on fascism have permeated through the channel in recent memory.

In December, host Mehdi Hasan lamented that critics had accused him of "exaggeration" and "hyperbole" for using the "f-word" (fascism).

"We are at the book banning stage of American authoritarianism," Hasan asserted moments later, with a picture of a burning novel behind him.

"We are heading to fascism," MSNBC's Donny Deutsch similarly warned during the Trump administration. "I know that’s insane but if we (Democrats) don’t get the House back—look at the last two years. Multiply that by three, multiply that by five."

On the same day, two interviewees on two separate segments, Malcom Nance and Clint Watts, both claimed that America had descended into an age of "neo-fascism."

Furthermore, CBS late night host Stephen Colbert also hopped on the fascism train in October when he called Trump a "tan-faced, troop-insulting fascist with raccoon hair whose signature scent is burger fart."

In another instance, again targeting conservatives, "The View" co-host Joy Behar slammed the right in February for "traitorous behavior."

"Having grown up in a country that fought this fascism, we are now becoming the people who we fought," she told her colleagues at the time.