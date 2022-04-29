Ingraham: DeSantis has embraced policies that once seemed unthinkable

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham showcased the leadership exhibited by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, how he has worked to improve the state, and the assault from the media over his policies on "The Ingraham Angle" townhall from Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Today The New York Times grudgingly conceded that Gov. DeSantis has governed "with remarkable effect, embracing policies that once seemed unthinkable." But he's been under relentless assault by the press for his entire term as governor. And this is because, though, in the past year alone, he's taken on the Left more aggressively than any U.S. governor in modern memory.

Meanwhile, on the national level, year over year, things are rapidly falling apart under Biden's leadership. Negative economic growth, soaring prices, millions streaming across the border, rising crime, and obviously muddled foreign policy. All self-inflicted damage by the Democrats in charge. So no wonder the American people, who overwhelmingly are thinking that things are going to get worse in this country, not better. Yet here — Florida — things are booming.

Hundreds of thousands of people are flocking here for peace, freedom, and opportunity. So tonight we're going to examine the man leading this Sunshine State, which some are calling the laboratory for in-your-face, right-leaning policy, so can DeSantis's approach actually be replicated elsewhere? And what's next in his showdown with Disney? And will Hispanic voters and women support this no-holds-barred, take-no-prisoners approach in November?

