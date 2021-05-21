Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …



Biden credits own admin for Israel-Hamas cease-fire, downplays Egypt role

President Biden sought to take credit for a cease-fire Thursday between Israel and Hamas, despite reports that it was Egypt that brokered the peace.

Biden, who spoke at the White House, included a sentence in his remarks commending Egyptian officials for their "critical role" in ending the fighting. But he repeatedly emphasized the intensive work he said was done by his own administration.

"Over the last 11 days, I spoke with the prime minister six times. I've also spoken with President Abbas and the Palestinian Authority more the once and part of our intense diplomatic engagement," Biden said, "And I want to also thank secretary of state, the secretary of defense, our national security adviser, and everyone on our team for their incredible efforts to bring this about, this outcome that we're about to see.

"You know, we've held intensive, high-level discussions, hour by hour, literally, Egypt, the Palestinian Authority and other Middle Eastern countries, with an aim of avoiding this sort of prolonged conflict we've seen in previous years when the hostilities have broken out." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

- ABC's 'World News Tonight' suggests Biden brokered cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, avoids crediting Egypt

- Democrat-leaning progressive groups line up with Palestinians and against Israel as conflict rages

- Israel officials approve cease-fire with Hamas following 11 days of Gaza violence

- Israel-Palestinian conflict traumatic for children in the region

- Rep. Pramila Jayapal suggests Israel to blame for Hamas rocket attacks



American Jews on edge over wave of anti-Semitism

From New York and California to Illinois and Utah, the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza has generated a disturbing backlash against American Jews – who have found themselves the targets of death threats, hate speech and violent physical attacks.

"Stop telling me this is about Israel and Gaza," said a New Yorker who was confronted by a pro-Palestinian mob on his way to synagogue this week. "My people are being targeted across the United States in broad daylight. This is textbook anti-Semitism, and we will continue to live in danger until the public starts to recognize it for what it is."

His remarks were a common refrain rippling across U.S. Jewish communities in recent days. Here's a look at some recent incidents throughout the country.



Troubling footage emerged late Thursday showing pro- Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters clashing on a midtown Manhattan sidewalk, despite Israel and Gaza having reached a ceasefire agreement earlier in the day. Police confirmed that two commercial fireworks were thrown from a car and one person suffered minor burns.



In Los Angeles, pro-Palestinian demonstrators hopped out of their vehicles passing a Beverly Grove restaurant on Tuesday and began singling out and attacking Jewish diners in a violent brawl that was caught on a bystander's camera. Video shows members of a car caravan flying Palestinian flags while driving by the sushi restaurant’s outdoor dining section while reportedly chanting "Death to Jews!" CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- LA Jewish man chased by 2 vehicles waving Palestinian flags: ‘They were yelling ’Allahu akbar!'"

- Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters clash in NYC; 1 burned by fireworks thrown from car

- NYC Jewish residents attacked by pro-Palestinian protesters speak out on viral video: ‘They wanted blood’



Associated Press fires reporter after pro-Palestinian social media posts from college go viral

A reporter who was just hired by the Associated Press last month is now out of a job after pro-Palestinian social media posts she had written during college went viral.

AP news associate Emily Wilder, who graduated from Stanford University in 2020 and had worked for the Arizona Republic, was the target of backlash after Stanford College Republicans drew attention to her activism on Twitter, referring to her as an "anti-Israel agitator" for protesting Birthright, a Jewish student travel program to Israel.

Wilder called the program "nothing more than ethnic nationalist propaganda" and accused Israel of engaging in "the ethnic cleansing and displacement of Palestinians in Palestine."

Wilder, who is Jewish and was a member of the pro-Palestinian groups Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine, also referred to late Jewish donor Sheldon Adelson as a "naked mole rat-looking billionaire."

The Associated Press confirmed to Fox News on Thursday that Wilder no longer worked for the news agency and told other outlets that her termination was due to the AP's social media policy. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- Associated Press' rough week continues after report it hired anti-Israel activist as news associate

- Netanyahu calls out the AP after claiming they weren't warned about Israeli airstrike: 'You weren't lucky'

- AP torched for claiming they were unaware of Hamas intel operation in their building: 'Difficult to believe'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Netflix CEO donates $3M to defend Gavin Newsom against recall

- Prince Harry says pleas to his family for help were 'met with total silence, total neglect'

- Tucker Carlson: Democrats are waging a new war, against you

- Kansas man nabbed in cold case murder of Texas woman whose body was found burning in the woods

- Chris Cuomo pummeled by critics after addressing scandal on CNN show: 'Seems kinda BS-ish to me'

- 'Friends' reunion trailer leaves fans concerned about Matthew Perry

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Uber, Lyft get EV mandate from California

- Congress sets date for Colonial Pipeline cyberattack hearing

- Small business advocacy group launches ‘survival campaign’

- IRS says cryptocurrency transfers over $10K need to be reported

- Treasury targets wealthy tax cheats with enforcement plan that could raise $700B

- Elon Musk announces Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Ben Carson, who served as Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Trump, joined "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday night and blasted liberals for wanting the police to go away so the military can move in.

"Well, obviously the people who need the police the most are in dangerous situations like many of these inner cities," Carson said. "And when you stop and think about what the police go through – we need to learn how to be just a little bit more compassionate."

"And, what would you expect, because there’s so few of them because they’re unable to do their jobs because there’s so few of them and they’re retiring," he added. "I wonder if they’re trying to get rid of the police – make them all go away – so they can call on the military and we can have the same kind of situation that was in Washington, D.C. after January the 6th."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.

GUIDE TO PERSONAL FINANCE Sponsored by Credible:

- How to buy a house in 2021: Tips for winning the COVID homebuying season

- Need a $75,000 personal loan? What to know