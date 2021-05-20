Prince Harry says pleas to his family for help were 'met with total silence, total neglect'

Prince Harry is opening up about his family.

The 36-year-old royal has been on a roll as of late, offering no-holds-barred interviews with the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Dax Shepard that have given fans a look behind the curtain at the royal family.

The trend continues as Harry reteams with Winfrey for a mental health-focused series, "The Me You Can't See," on Apple TV+.

In the show, the Duke of Sussex gets personal with his audience and reveals that as he and his wife, Meghan Markle, began struggling with the pressures of royal life, his family turned a blind eye.

From the beginning of their romance, Harry and Markle were like magnets for criticism by the media, and the prince said the way he was treated by the media brought up painful memories of his mother Princess Diana's death, as she was also heavily scrutinized.

PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE WILLIAM CONDEMN BBC FOR 1995 PRINCESS DIANA INTERVIEW

"I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever, it is just got met with total silence, total neglect," Harry revealed, per People magazine. "We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling."

Ultimately, the couple made a historic move and stepped away from their royal duties. They've since relocated to California where they're awaiting the birth of their second child.

He said that before they left their posts, he was "feeling sorry" for Markle, who was carrying their first child at the time and was battling mental health issues of her own.

"I'm also really angry with myself that we're stuck in this situation. I was ashamed that it had got this bad. I was ashamed to go to my family because — to be honest with you, like a lot of other people my age could probably relate to — I know that I'm not going to get from my family what I need," explained the prince.

PRINCE HARRY SPEAKS OUT FOLLOWING INQUIRY INTO PRINCESS DIANA'S 1995 BBC INTERVIEW: ‘NOTHING HAS CHANGED’

Also in the series, Harry revealed some of the specific struggles he faced as far as mental health.

For several years, Harry went through "panic attacks [and] severe anxiety" when carrying out royal duties. That time of his life was like a "nightmare," he said.

"Every single time I jump in the car and every single time I see a camera. I would just start sweating. I would feel as though my body temperature was two or three degrees warmer than everybody else in the room," he remembered.

"I would convince myself that my face was bright red and that everybody could see how I was feeling, but no one would know why. So it was embarrassing. You get in your head about it."

He then revealed that his infamous party phase was fueled by his mental health struggles.

"I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling. But I slowly became aware that, OK, I wasn't drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night," Harry remembered. "And I would find myself drinking, not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S 3-YEAR ANNIVERSARY NOT ACKNOWLEDGED PUBLICLY BY ROYAL FAMILY AMID RIFT

A lot of his stress came from "burnout" from being the royals' "yes man," he said, explaining that he would be jetted around the world in a very "hectic" manner.

Eventually, Harry met Markle and was encouraged by her to go to therapy.

"It was like someone had taken a lid off all of the emotions that I've suppressed for so many years suddenly came to the forefront. And I saw GPs [general practitioners], I saw doctors, I saw therapists, I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people," the royal said. "But it was meeting and being with Meghan, I knew that if I didn't do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."

Harry went through four years of therapy and learned from his therapist that he "never processed" the death of his mother and that those feelings were "coming up in different ways as projection."

The prince also talked about his upbringing, specifically his father, Prince Charles, heir to the throne.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My father used to say to me, when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well, it was like that for me. So it's going to be like that for you.' That doesn't make sense — just because you suffered it doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer," he said. "In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, that you can make it right for your kids."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Harry added that he is "breaking the cycle" by putting his mental health first.

"Isn't it all about making sure that history doesn't repeat itself?" he said. "That whatever pain and suffering has happened to you, that you don't pass on."

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.