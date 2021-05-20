Associated Press fires reporter after pro-Palestinian social media posts from college go viral

A reporter who was just hired by the Associated Press last month is now out of a job after pro-Palestinian social media posts she had written during college went viral.

AP news associate Emily Wilder, who graduated from Stanford University in 2020 and had worked for the Arizona Republic, was the target of backlash after Stanford College Republicans drew attention to her activism on Twitter, referring to her as an "anti-Israel agitator" for protesting Birthright, a Jewish student travel program to Israel. Wilder called the program "nothing more than ethnic nationalist propaganda" and accused Israel of engaging in "the ethnic cleansing and displacement of Palestinians in Palestine."

Wilder, who is Jewish and was a member of the pro-Palestinian groups Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine, also referred to late Jewish donor Sheldon Adelson as a "naked mole rat-looking billionaire."

The Associated Press confirmed to Fox News on Thursday Wilder no longer worked at the company and told other outlets that her termination was due to the AP's social media policy.

"This was a result of the campaign against me," Wilder told the Washington Post. "To me, it feels like AP folded to the ridiculous demands and cheap bullying of organizations and individuals."

She told SFGate, "There's no question I was just canceled" and claimed that an AP editor previously assured her she would not get into trouble.

"They told me that I violated their social media policy and would be terminated immediately, but they never said which tweet or post violated the policy," Wilder said. "I asked them, 'Please tell me what violated the policy,' and they said, 'No.'"

The decision from the Associated Press to cut ties with Wilder comes just days after the news organization faced intense scrutiny over the revelation that it among other media companies were located in the same building in Gaza as the terrorist group Hamas, which was destroyed in an Israeli strike on Saturday. The AP denied having any knowledge of Hamas' presence in that building.

