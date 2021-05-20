'Friends' reunion trailer leaves fans concerned about Matthew Perry

"Friends" fans are a bit concerned for Matthew Perry after he appeared to slur his words in an interview and was comforted by co-star Jennifer Aniston during the trailer for the upcoming HBO Max unscripted reunion.

The WarnerMedia streaming service dropped the first official full-length trailer for the highly anticipated reunion special, which had its premiere date waylaid for months by the coronavirus pandemic. However, fans have been paying particularly close attention to Perry after he seemed to be in a bit of distress in both the trailer and a preceding interview.

The trailer sees Perry discussing the show and noting that he’s about to start crying about a memory. This prompts Aniston, who is sitting next to him on the show’s iconic set, to put her hand on his shoulder to comfort him.

While tears amid an emotional reunion aren’t exactly strange, many also noticed that Perry appeared to be distant and slurring his words during an interview with People ahead of the reunion’s premiere on May 27.

Throughout the interview, he seems to be staring off into space, although he may just have an odd angle on the interviewer, who video called into the event to fire off a few questions about the cast’s relationship.

At one point she asked them what souvenirs they took from the set when the show wrapped in 2004. Perry, who did not speak much in the interview, notes he took the infamous cookie jar clock from the set and eventually gifted it to co-star Lisa Kudrow. However, it didn’t take fans long to notice that he slurred a bit, seemed unwell and comment on the moment on Twitter.

"I hope Matthew perry is okay. He doesn’t look so good man," one user wrote.

"Just watched @people exclusive interview clip of Friends casts and the time hasn't been kind. I hope Matthew Perry is okay. Damn how much I love them," another concerned fan noted.

"Damn, Matthew Perry in those PEOPLE Friends interviews. :/" a third wrote.

"I am disconcerted by the lack of speaking appearances Matthew Perry makes in the Friends reunion trailer & the People interview video. How much did they have to cut around?" someone else wrote.

A rep for Perry did not return Fox News' request for comment.

Perry has been open in the past about his struggles with addiction, having been to rehab a handful of times in order to kick substance abuse. While speculation is running rampant after he re-emerged in the public eye as a result of the reunion, he hasn’t publicly revealed any kind of relapse or renewed struggle with his sobriety.