Rep. Pramila Jayapal suggests Israel to blame for Hamas rocket attacks

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., suggested Thursday that Israel was the party responsible for the ongoing rocket attacks launched by Hamas, a terrorist organization, against the U.S. ally.

The left-wing congresswoman made the claim during a CNN appearance, alongside host Jake Tapper, while railing against Israel's "pattern of action" that she says prompted Hamas' "behavior."

Tapper began the interview by noting Jayapal has been a critic of Israel, asking her what she thought the appropriate response should be from the country, considering the conflict began with "Hamas firing rockets indiscriminately at Israeli civilians."

"Well, we condemn Hamas’ firing of those rockets, but I think you have to look at what prompted even that behavior," Jayapal said, not answering Tapper's question and instead redirecting to criticism of Israel.

She began citing actions by Israel she claimed inflamed tensions, such as the annexation of West Bank territory and legal fights over evictions.

"This has been a pattern of action from Israel that frankly has taken away the idea even of a two-state solution, and has led to increased hopelessness from the Palestinian people," Jayapal said. "I think what Hamas has done is — obviously we condemn that — but we have to look at the power balance here, or imbalance as it were, and we have to put more responsibility on Israel in maintaining peace in the region."

"When you look at the indiscriminate bombing that has been happening, the disproportionate loss of lives, of Palestinians … We have to do everything we can as the United States to work towards a cease-fire, not just call for a cease-fire, utilize the U.N," she said.

She went on to criticize President Biden's administration for "giving a very mixed message" in its handling of the conflict, specifically for the blocking of a U.N. resolution calling for a ceasefire, and for the expected sale of weapons to Israel. She claimed that the blocking of the U.N. resolution "emboldened" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue the conflict with Hamas.

The ongoing attacks between Hamas and Israel began with the terrorist organization firing rockets at Israel on May 10, which it claimed was in response to the clash between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque on May 7.

The two sides have traded fire since then in their worst conflict since 2014.