Joe Biden
Published

President-elect Joe Biden to unveil COVID-19 task force

Biden's announcement came as thousands flooded the streets of major cities to celebrate his apparent election win

By Lucas Manfredi | Fox News
During President-elect Joe Biden's address to the nation Saturday evening, he announced that his administration's work will begin with addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

"We cannot repair the economy, restore vitality or relish life's most precious moments - our grandchildren, our children, our birthdays, weddings, graduation, all the moments that matter most to us - until we get it under control," Biden said.

Biden -- speaking after an apparent election victory over President Trump -- said he will name a group of leading scientists and health experts as "transition advisers" to create a COVID "action blueprint" that will begin after he is sworn in Jan. 20.

He noted that his administration's plan will be built on "bedrock science" and constructed out of "compassion, empathy and concern." 

"I will spare no effort -- none -- or any commitment to turn around this pandemic," he added.

BIDEN PREACHES UNITY, PROMISES TO ADDRESS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS IN FIRST SPEECH AS PRESIDENT-ELECT

The U.S. has surpassed 9.8 million confirmed cases of the virus, with more than 230,000 related deaths, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University. 

Thousands of Americans flooded streets of major cities, including New York City, Washington and Philadelphia, to celebrate Biden clinching the presidency by reeaching 270 electoral votes.

    People gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza while celebrating president-elect Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington.(Associated Press)

    People react to a victory speech by President-elect Joe Biden, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. (Associated Press)

    People react to a victory speech by President-elect Joe Biden while celebrating at Black Lives Matter Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

    Fletcher Peters of New York, a journalism student at NYU, reacts as she watches President-elect Joe Biden on a monitor in Times Square Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in New York, as he addressed the nation. Peters said "I think it's so beautiful because I'm a member of the press, and I can't believe we won. It means so much to me as an aspiring journalist." (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

    Revelers listen on a smartphone as President-elect Joe Biden's speech is broadcast, during a celebration in Washington Square Park Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

    Aspen Green and Spencer Kohn celebrate in Washington Square Park after former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was announced as the winner over President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States,, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

    Revelers celebrate in Fort Greene park after former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was announced as the winner over President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States,, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Although some did not follow social distancing, the majority of Americans appeared to be wearing masks. Meanwhile, the Biden/Harris victory event in Wilmington, Del., saw stronger social distancing enforcement with many supporters sitting in, on or around their cars.

    President-elect Joe Biden and members of his family along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and members of her family stand on stage Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (Associated Press)

    President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, and members of the Biden family, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff stand on stage Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    President-elect Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (/Pool via AP)

    Supporters sit on a vehicle as people arrive to attend an event with President-elect Joe Biden, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    Supporters arrive to attend an event with President-elect Joe Biden, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Still, the COVID Tracking Project recorded more than 128,000 cases in a single day Saturday, as a new wave of the pandemic continued to surge heading into late fall and winter. 